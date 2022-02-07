Last Updated:

Happy Rose Day 2022: Images, Whatsapp Status, Quotes & More To Send To Your Loved Ones

With Valentine’s Day just a week away, preparations for the special day have begun before while people are celebrating Rose Day today. Read further.

IMAGE: Shutterstock


With Valentine’s Day just a week away, preparations for the special day have begun before. With several days in line before Valentine’s Day, several couples begin planning the week of love with much enthusiasm and excitement. As the celebrations await, Rose Day marks the beginning of the love week. 

Every year, on Rose Day, people express their feelings by giving roses to one other. Roses can be given in a variety of colours besides red, and each colour has its own meaning. So if you want to make this day special for your partner or someone you like, we have brought you some of the best wishes, quotes, images, and messages to send them and make it extra special for them. 

Rose Day 2022 Facebook & WhatsApp Status

Here are a few wishes, greetings, and messages to send to your loved ones-

  • Happy Rose Day, darling! You have become an integral part my life. May our path be filled with colourful roses and no thorns!
  • Cheers to eternal love and happiness. Happy Rose Day!
  • Roses can be red, yellow, white, and more different colours, but you are my one and only. Happy Rose day, love.
  • Having you in my life is indeed a blessing. Happy Rose Day. May we remain together, forever.
  • Your soul is as beautiful as a rose, and I love you immensely. Happy Rose Day to my rose!

 
Rose Day 2022 quotes

 
 Rose Day 2022 Images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

