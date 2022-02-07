Happy Rose Day 2022: Images, Whatsapp Status, Quotes & More To Send To Your Loved Ones

Quick links:
IMAGE: Shutterstock
With Valentine’s Day just a week away, preparations for the special day have begun before. With several days in line before Valentine’s Day, several couples begin planning the week of love with much enthusiasm and excitement. As the celebrations await, Rose Day marks the beginning of the love week.
Every year, on Rose Day, people express their feelings by giving roses to one other. Roses can be given in a variety of colours besides red, and each colour has its own meaning. So if you want to make this day special for your partner or someone you like, we have brought you some of the best wishes, quotes, images, and messages to send them and make it extra special for them.
Here are a few wishes, greetings, and messages to send to your loved ones-
Sending you yellow, white, red, pink, etc roses to let you know how you add colours to my life every day. Happy Rose Day beautiful!
I chose the best red roses to express my love for you because you are the best, my soul mate. Happy Rose Day!
"The red rose whispers of passion and the white rose breathes of love; O, the red rose is a falcon, and the white rose is a dove." - John Boyle O'Reilly.
"Life is a flower of which love is the honey." - Victor Hugo.
"It’s the time you spent on your rose that makes her so important." - Antoine De Saint Exupéry.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.