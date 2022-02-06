Happy Rose Day: From White, Red To Yellow, Know Significance Of Different Colours Of Roses

Valentine's Day is set to arrive and the couples have already started painting the town red with their love and romance. The festivities begin with Rose day, which is celebrated on February 7 every year. Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14.

On Rose Day, the loved ones gift roses to each other. But the colour of each rose has a different meaning. Different colours stand for different bonds and the kind of relationship you want to have with your loved ones. Rose Day is celebrated with zest, love, and joy by lovers of all ages. Flowers are exchanged during this day with loving wishes. Here is more about the roses and the significance of their colours:

Red Rose

Red Roses are the most traditional Valentine’s Day flower. This colour stands for love, perfection and desire. Dark red roses represent humility or unconscious beauty.

Orange Rose

The orange roses are a significance of life, energy, passion and excitement. Softer shades are used to expresed sincerity or gratitude, while pastel peach is considered a modest color.

Yellow Rose

The yellow rose symbolizes friendship, joy and gladness. The flowers can be used as a sign of remembrance. Well, yellow rose also stands for infidelity, so one needs to be careful while gifting them to their partner.

White Rose

White roses have a variety of meanings like purity, innocence, grace and humility. The flowers also represent new beginnings and budding love. White roses are used either in funerals or weddings decorations.

Pink Rose

Pink roses are generally given to a friend or someone who is about to cross the line into the relationship realm with you. The colour stands for admiration, grace or femininity.

Lavender Rose

Lavender roses are generally given to those with whom you get attracted in one go. They also represent desire and love at first sight.

Obviously, a rose of one colour is not enough to say whatever you mean. For that, you can mix and match Valentine’s roses as much as you like, but some combinations have meanings all their own. A bouquet of white and red roses represents unity, a mixture of red and yellow roses represents happiness and if you are gifting yellow roses with orange or red tips to someone, it means your feelings of friendship are turning to into love.

Image: Instagram/@andblooms