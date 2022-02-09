Happy Teddy Day 2022: When Is Teddy Day? Significance, Unique Teddy Gift Ideas, & More

The month of February is here and the Valentine's Week has also commenced, young and old couples alike anticipate this week as it leads to Valentine's Day. On the fourth day of Valentine's Week, couples gift each other Teddy bears and soft toys, and this day is called Teddy Day. Here is everything you need to know about Happy Teddy Day 2022.

Why is Teddy Day celebrated?

Teddy Day is celebrated by gifting a soft toy or teddy bear that symbolises the love/relationship of two individuals. It is believed that former President of the United States Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt is behind the creation of Teddy Day. Roosevelt apparently once denied shooting a bear that his assistants had trapped. Inspired by this story, Morris Michtom, a candy store owner in Brooklyn, New York, dedicated a stuffed toy bear to the former president and named it Teddy’s Bear.

When is Teddy Day?

Teddy Day is celebrated all around the world in the month of February. This year, Teddy Day will be celebrated on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Teddy Day is followed by Promise Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentines Day.

Unique teddy gift ideas for Teddy Day

Red Roses Giant Teddy

A floral teddy bear prepared using red roses will be an ideal present for the expression of love on Teddy Day. It is also visually pleasing and also features red roses, which are the perfect symbol of love. One can also replace red roses with any other colour of roses.

Teddy and Chocolate Combo

Chocolate is loved by everyone and pairing it with a cute teddy bear will make a perfect gift for your loved one. One can simply buy different varieties of chocolates from general stores and pair them with any soft toy.

Teddy with Flowers

One can use their partners' favourite followers and pair them with a teddy bear. You can find several stores online that help you customise a teddy with a flower hamper for your loved one.

I got you flowers and a teddy…

Image: Unsplash