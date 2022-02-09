Last Updated:

Happy Teddy Day 2022: When Is Teddy Day? Significance, Unique Teddy Gift Ideas, & More

Teddy Day is the fourth day of Valentine's week, which is marked annually on February 10. Read about Teddy day's history, significance, gift ideas & more.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
teddy day

Image: Unsplash


The month of February is here and the Valentine's Week has also commenced, young and old couples alike anticipate this week as it leads to Valentine's Day. On the fourth day of Valentine's Week, couples gift each other Teddy bears and soft toys, and this day is called Teddy Day. Here is everything you need to know about Happy Teddy Day 2022. 

Why is Teddy Day celebrated?

Teddy Day is celebrated by gifting a soft toy or teddy bear that symbolises the love/relationship of two individuals. It is believed that former President of the United States Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt is behind the creation of Teddy Day. Roosevelt apparently once denied shooting a bear that his assistants had trapped. Inspired by this story, Morris Michtom, a candy store owner in Brooklyn, New York, dedicated a stuffed toy bear to the former president and named it Teddy’s Bear.

When is Teddy Day?

Teddy Day is celebrated all around the world in the month of February. This year, Teddy Day will be celebrated on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Teddy Day is followed by Promise Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentines Day. 

READ | Happy Chocolate Day 2022: When is Chocolate Day? Date, significance, gift ideas, and more

Unique teddy gift ideas for Teddy Day

Red Roses Giant Teddy

A floral teddy bear prepared using red roses will be an ideal present for the expression of love on Teddy Day. It is also visually pleasing and also features red roses, which are the perfect symbol of love. One can also replace red roses with any other colour of roses. 

READ | Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Wishes: Quotes, Images, Good Morning Wishes, Shayari and more

Teddy and Chocolate Combo

Chocolate is loved by everyone and pairing it with a cute teddy bear will make a perfect gift for your loved one. One can simply buy different varieties of chocolates from general stores and pair them with any soft toy. 

READ | Valentine's Week 2022: Check full date sheet of special days ahead of Valentine's Day

Teddy with Flowers

One can use their partners' favourite followers and pair them with a teddy bear. You can find several stores online that help you customise a teddy with a flower hamper for your loved one. 

READ | Chocolate Day 2022: Singles participate in Valentine's week meme fest with jokes & puns

Image: Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: teddy day, valentines week, valentine day
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND