Happy Teddy Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Good Morning Wishes, Shayari And Greetings

Valentine's Day 2022 is going on with full enthusiasm across the world. Couples have been celebrating the week with their loved ones. Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14. The day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman, who lived in Rome in the third century. After Rose Day and Propose Day, the love birds celebrate Chocolate Day on February 9.

After Chocolate Day falls on February 9, couples celebrate Teddy Day on Feb 10 as they gift the teddy-shaped soft toys to each other. The idea is to give your beloved a plush toy to express your love for the person and make them happy. Here are some of the Wishes, quotes and greetings that one can gift to their loved ones on the day:

Teddy Day Wishes:

Teddies are just another reason, just another way to say I care for you and will be there forever by your side. Happy Teddy Day!

Lots of sweet, warm hugs and kisses from my side on this Teddy Day for you! Love you to the moon and back!

Happy Teddy Day to the love of my life. I want to express today that you are my best friend. I miss you every night and every day!

This is just a message to remind you that you are the most special person in my life. Happy Teddy Day!

Sending your way a soft and cuddly teddy bear so that you never feel my absence. Happy Teddy Day, I love you!

Teddy Day quotes:

“It’s too bad we’re not all teddy bears. More stuffing would only make us cuter and cuddlier.” ― Richelle E. Goodrich

“A bear grows more alive with age. No one with one ounce of sensitivity could ever consign a bear to the dustbin.” ― Johnnie Hague

"In a world where everyone seems to be larger and louder than yourself, it is very comforting to have a small, quiet companion."–Peter Gray

“I never met a teddy I didn’t like.” ― Maxine Clark

“One never quite gets over a lost bear.” ― Jane Swan

Teddy Day Images:

Teddy Day Good Morning Wishes:

Teddy Day Shayari:

"कुछ एहसासों के साये दिल को छू जाते हैं, कुछ मंजर दिल में उतर जाते हैं,

बेजान गुलशन में भी फूल खिल जाते हैं, सब जिंदगी में आप जैसे दोस्त मिल जाते हैं.

Happy Teddy Day"

“Teddy bear meri jaan”

“ko तंग मत करना”

“jaan ka dhyaan rakhna”

“babu jab bhi hum मिला करे”

“Teddy ko saath lana’

“I love you sooo much”

“Happy Teddy Bear Day”

"Aaj Kal ham har teddy ko dekh kar Muskurate hai,

Kaise bataye unhe.. Hame to har teddy mein Wo hi nazar aate hain…!!

Happy Teddy Day"

"जब खफा हो जाऊं

तो टेडी देकर मना लेना

अगर कोई खता हो जाए

तो गलती समझ भुला देना।"

"Teddy Teddy

जा जल्दी से उनके पास,

कहना मेरी दिल की बात,

आ जाये जल्दी से मेरे पास।"

Teddy Day Greetings:

