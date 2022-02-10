Happy Teddy Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Good Morning Wishes, Shayari And Greetings

Quick links:
Valentine's Day 2022 is going on with full enthusiasm across the world. Couples have been celebrating the week with their loved ones. Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14. The day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman, who lived in Rome in the third century. After Rose Day and Propose Day, the love birds celebrate Chocolate Day on February 9.
After Chocolate Day falls on February 9, couples celebrate Teddy Day on Feb 10 as they gift the teddy-shaped soft toys to each other. The idea is to give your beloved a plush toy to express your love for the person and make them happy. Here are some of the Wishes, quotes and greetings that one can gift to their loved ones on the day:
"कुछ एहसासों के साये दिल को छू जाते हैं, कुछ मंजर दिल में उतर जाते हैं,
बेजान गुलशन में भी फूल खिल जाते हैं, सब जिंदगी में आप जैसे दोस्त मिल जाते हैं.
Happy Teddy Day"
“Teddy bear meri jaan”
“ko तंग मत करना”
“jaan ka dhyaan rakhna”
“babu jab bhi hum मिला करे”
“Teddy ko saath lana’
“I love you sooo much”
“Happy Teddy Bear Day”
"Aaj Kal ham har teddy ko dekh kar Muskurate hai,
Kaise bataye unhe.. Hame to har teddy mein Wo hi nazar aate hain…!!
Happy Teddy Day"
"जब खफा हो जाऊं
तो टेडी देकर मना लेना
अगर कोई खता हो जाए
तो गलती समझ भुला देना।"
"Teddy Teddy
जा जल्दी से उनके पास,
कहना मेरी दिल की बात,
आ जाये जल्दी से मेरे पास।"
