Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Good Morning Happy Valentines Day Wishes & Images

Valentine's Day is approaching and couples couldn't hold their excitement for the same. Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14. While some are planning to go on a date with their partners, certain others prefer spending some quality time at home.

Here are some of the Good Morning wishes and greetings that you can send to your partners on Valentine's Day, 2022.

My love for you is beyond this universe. If the multiverse exists, then I love you on every alternate earth. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I did not believe in love at first sight, but then I saw you. I have never been this happy after being proved wrong. Happy Valentine’s Day!

You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Ever since I met you, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you.

I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be celebrating Valentine's Day than a friend and a partner like you. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day.

On this occasion of Valentine's day. I wish you were with me every day!

Your arms are where I feel safe and peaceful. Happy Valentine's Day!

The hours I spend with you I look upon as sort of a perfumed garden, a dim twilight, and a fountain singing to it. You and you alone make me feel that I am alive. Other men it is said have seen angels, but I have seen thee and thou art enough. Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

I can’t stop loving you because it’s the only thing I’m good at and the only reason I was sent here on earth. I love you! Wishing you a happy valentine!

Happy Valentine’s Day! My favourite place in the world is right next to you.

