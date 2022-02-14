Last Updated:

Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Images, Wishes, GIFs, Picture, WhatsApp Status, Video Download

Valentine's Day 2022 is celebrated on February 14 and is a chance for people across the world to express their feelings to the ones closest to them

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Valentine's Day 2022

Image: Unsplash


Valentine's Day 2022 is celebrated on February 14, Monday and is a chance for people across the world to convey their love to the people they value in their lives. This special day is the perfect opportunity to express one's love to a longtime crush and to remind people in their life that they love them, even if that is a family member or a friend. The special day can be celebrated with flowers, chocolates, gifts, soft toys and much more. Here are some creative and fun ways in which you can wish your valentine with pictures, videos, GIFs and much more.

Valentine's Day GIFs

Valentine's Day videos

Happy Valentine's Day Whatsapp status

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tuna Ranger (@tuna_ranger)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @1_leon_massy_1

Valentine's Day wishes

Happy Valentine’s Day! My favourite place in the world is right next to you.

Thank you for making me laugh and smile every single day since the day we met. Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

Especially today, I hope you feel how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you in my life. I strive to make you feel that way for the rest of your life. Happy Valentine's Day 2022

READ | When is Valentine's Day 2022? Significance, importance and history of Valentine's Day

You are my Valentine every day, in every way.

Thank you for being the reason I look forward to every day. Happy Valentine's Day 2022

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine’s Day with you.

There are so many wonderful reasons I love calling you Valentine

You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever.

Valentine's Day images

Image: Unsplash

READ | Valentine's Day 2022: Last Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Him & Her (Hubby & wife)
READ | Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Date Night Ideas to Celebrate Valentine's Day
READ | Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Status Download
READ | Happy Valentine's Day: Captions for Valentine's Day Posts and Status for your Loved ones

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Valentines Day 2022, Happy Valentines Day, Valentines Day wishes
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND