Valentine's Day 2022 is celebrated on February 14, Monday and is a chance for people across the world to convey their love to the people they value in their lives. This special day is the perfect opportunity to express one's love to a longtime crush and to remind people in their life that they love them, even if that is a family member or a friend. The special day can be celebrated with flowers, chocolates, gifts, soft toys and much more. Here are some creative and fun ways in which you can wish your valentine with pictures, videos, GIFs and much more.

Valentine's Day GIFs

happy valentines day guys pic.twitter.com/2OLxX744OT — saint | dml (@ryvjincore) February 13, 2022

in honor of valentines day tomorrow like this & I’ll say something nice about you MWAH 💖🫂🧸 pic.twitter.com/3byxHElrfg — lucy (@gabbysupton) February 13, 2022

Stupid Cupid : Songs by Thiff ( Heartbreak song for Valentines day) https://t.co/WCHagj9puz via @YouTube



Stupid Cupid 😒 pic.twitter.com/CF37myaStf — Thiffany Araujo (@thiffaraujo) February 12, 2022

Valentine's Day videos

It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion!

Happy Valentine's Day!🥰🥰🥰

.#valentine #love #valentinesday #valentines pic.twitter.com/Zjmuli4enR — The Forest View Hotel (@TheForestView19) February 13, 2022

Happy Valentine's Day Whatsapp status

Valentine's Day wishes

Happy Valentine’s Day! My favourite place in the world is right next to you.

Thank you for making me laugh and smile every single day since the day we met. Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

Especially today, I hope you feel how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you in my life. I strive to make you feel that way for the rest of your life. Happy Valentine's Day 2022

You are my Valentine every day, in every way.

Thank you for being the reason I look forward to every day. Happy Valentine's Day 2022

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine’s Day with you.

There are so many wonderful reasons I love calling you Valentine

You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever.

Valentine's Day images

Image: Unsplash