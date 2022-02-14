Happy Valentine's Day 2022 Wishes: Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status, Greetings & Messages

Valentine's Day has finally approached and couples couldn't hold their excitement for the same. Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14. Some are planning to go on a date with their partners, while some prefer spending some quality time at home.

Here are some of the wishes, images and greetings that you can send to your loved ones on Valentine's Day 2022.

Valentine's Day Wishes:

The hours I spend with you I look upon as sort of a perfumed garden, a dim twilight, and a fountain singing to it. You and you alone make me feel that I am alive. Other men it is said have seen angels, but I have seen thee and thou art enough. Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

I can’t stop loving you because it’s the only thing I’m good at and the only reason I was sent here on earth. I love you! Wishing you a happy valentine!

Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone - we find it with another. Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

Valentine's Day Images:

Valentine's Day WhatsApp Status:

Valentine's Day Greetings:

You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever. Happy Valentine’s Day 2022!

Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you. Happy Valentine’s Day 2022!

Through all the seasons, through all of time, I love you. Happy Valentine's Day.

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock, and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day Quotes:

You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.

When you love someone, you love the whole person as he or she is, and not as you would like them to be.

I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.

Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction.

"Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.” – Katharine Lee Bates, Songwriter

“Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” – Franklin P. Jones, Engineer

Valentine's Day Messages:

I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about.

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day!

To my hubby on this Valentine's Day, I'm yours forever.

