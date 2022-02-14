Happy Valentine's Day Quotes 2022: Best Love Quotes That Explain Feelings

Valentine's Day 2022 is celebrated every year on February 14 and is a special celebration of love across the globe. The day gives individuals the chance to express their love to the special people in their life. It can be celebrated with flowers, gifts, chocolates, wine, picnics, vacations and much more. Here are some unique and heartwarming love quotes on Valentine's Day 2022.

Valentine's Day Quotes

“Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt the truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love.” —William Shakespeare

“Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones

“Love is like a beautiful flower which I may not touch, but whose fragrance makes the garden a place of delight just the same.” — Helen Keller

“Love is something eternal; the aspect may change, but not the essence.” – Vincent van Gogh

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle

“Love is when the other person’s happiness is more important than your own.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

“Everything is clearer when you’re in love.” — John Lennon

“Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” — Mother Teresa

“My heart to you is given, oh do give yours to me; We’ll lock them up together, and throw away the key.”— Frederick Saunders

“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” — Oscar Wilde

“This fire that we call Loving is too strong for human minds. But just right for human souls.” —Aberjhani

“Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves- alone we find it with another.” —Thomas Merton

“Love is when the desire to be desired takes you so badly that you feel you could die of it.” —Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

“I won’t give up on us, even if the skies get rough.” —Jason Mraz

“Anyone can be passionate but it takes real lovers to be silly.” —Rose Franken

“Most people are slow to champion love because they fear the transformation it brings into their lives. And make no mistake about it: love does take over and transform the schemes and operations of our egos in a very mighty way.” —Aberjhani

Image: Pixabay