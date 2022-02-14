Last Updated:

Happy Valentine's Day Shayari 2022: Love Shayari In English And Hindi

Couples are already excited about Valentine's Day. As words work more than temporary gifts and to mark the day, wish your loved ones with love shayaris.

Valentine's Day is approaching and couples couldn't hold their excitement for the same. Valentine's week commences with Rose day on February 7, followed by Proposal Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14. Some are planning to go on a date with their partners, while some prefer spending some quality time alone at home. 

Words work more than temporary gifts. That being said, here are some of the shayaris in Hindi and English that you can send to your loved ones on Valentine's Day:

Valentine's Day Love Shayari in Hindi

कितना प्यार है इस दिल में तेरे लिए, अगर बयां कर दिया तो
तू नहीं ये दुनिया मेरी दिवानी हो जायेगी

मुझे महसूस होती है छुअन तेरे होंठों की,
तुम तन्हाई में मेरी तस्वीर चूमते हो क्या
Happy Valentines Day!!

ऐ चाँद तू भूल जायेगा अपने आपको
जब सुनेगा दास्तान मेरे प्यार की
क्या तू करता है गुरुर अपने आप पे इतना
तू तो सिर्फ परछाई है मेरे प्यार की

लोग कहते फिरते है जिसे हम प्यार करते है
वो एक चांद का टुकड़ा है
पर उन्हें क्या पता जिसे मैं प्यार करता हूं
चांद उसका एक टुकड़ा है

चलो आज खामोश प्यार को इक नाम दे दें,
अपनी मुहब्बत को इक प्यारा अंज़ाम दे दें
इससे पहले कहीं रूठ न जाएँ मौसम अपने
धड़कते हुए अरमानों एक सुरमई शाम दे दें

ऐ चाँद तू भूल जायेगा अपने आपको
जब सुनेगा दास्तान मेरे प्यार की
क्या तू करता है गुरुर अपने आप पे इतना
तू तो सिर्फ परछाई है मेरे प्यार की
Happy Valentines Day

Valentine's Day Love Shayari in English

Meeting you was fate,
Becoming your friend was choice,
But falling in love with you was
Completely out of my control.

Aaj Ka Jo Hai Pura Din,
Sath Sath Jayenge Samundar Paar,
Aagar Aap Jo Saath Me Ho Mere,
Ek Hi Kya, Karenge Saat Samundar Paar… Can You Be My Valentine?

7 जन्मो से तेरा इंतज़ार किया…
हर जन्म में तेरा दीदार किया…..
एक बार नहीं तुझे 100 बार प्यार किया.
HAPPY VALENTINE DAY

Mera wajud sirf meri mohabbat se hai,
Mujhe gurur bahut apni mohabbat pe hai,
Mujhe chahte honge aur bhi bahut log,
Magar mujhe mohabbat sirf apni mohabbat se hai..
Happy Valentine’s Day

Image: Instagram/@anice_e_vaniglia

