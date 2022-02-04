Happy Vasant Panchami 2022: Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Pictures & GIFs

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Vasant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja and is celebrated to honour Saraswati, who is the goddess of knowledge, language, music and all art forms. Vasant Panchami marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which takes place forty days later. Panchami is celebrated forty days before spring and marks the arrival of the spring festival. Here are Happy Vasant Panchami wishes, quotes, messages and more.
Happy Saraswati Puja. May the goddess of knowledge shower wisdom on us forever.
I Hope Vasant Panchami brings an abundance of knowledge and wealth to you. May Goddess Saraswati bless your life with success, happiness, love and warmth!
May goddess Saraswati burn the darkness of evil with the glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja.
The spring is in the air. As the sweet aroma of freshly bloomed flowers fills the air, may you have a great Basant Panchami.
On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, let's welcome the spring season and shed lethargy. Happy Vasant Panchami!
This Vasant Panchami let us pray to goddess Saraswati to impart wisdom, knowledge, creativity and more. Happy Panchami.
May your mind be always filled with good thoughts and positivity. Happy Vasant Panchami!
With the coolness within the climate receding, might your sorrows additionally vanish just like the chilly climate.
May you succeed in eliminating ignorance and darkness from your life with the blessings of Maa Saraswati. Here’s extending my warm greetings and best wishes ahead of Vasant Panchami.
On the joyous occasion of Vasant Panchami may goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.