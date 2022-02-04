Last Updated:

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022: Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Pictures & GIFs

vasant panchami

Image: Unsplash


Vasant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja and is celebrated to honour Saraswati, who is the goddess of knowledge, language, music and all art forms. Vasant Panchami marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which takes place forty days later. Panchami is celebrated forty days before spring and marks the arrival of the spring festival. Here are Happy Vasant Panchami wishes, quotes, messages and more. 

Happy Vasant Panchami wishes

Vasant Panchami messages

  • With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather! Happy Vasant Panchmi!

  • May your mind be always filled with good thoughts and positivity. Happy Vasant Panchami!

  • With the coolness within the climate receding, might your sorrows additionally vanish just like the chilly climate.

  • May you succeed in eliminating ignorance and darkness from your life with the blessings of Maa Saraswati. Here’s extending my warm greetings and best wishes ahead of Vasant Panchami.

  • On the joyous occasion of Vasant Panchami may goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom. 

Vasant Panchami Images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PFG Money (@pfgmoney)

Image: Unsplash

Tags: vasant panchami, festivals, india
