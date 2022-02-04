Happy Vasant Panchami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook And Whatsapp Status

One of the most auspicious festivals for Hindu devotees, Vasant Panchami 2022, also spelt as Basant Panchami, will be celebrated on February 5 across India. The festival marks the onset of the spring season as devotees offer prayers to the goddess Saraswati, who is known for knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, learning and more. On the occasion, devotees also seek blessings from the goddess to bestow them with knowledge and wisdom.

Teachers as well as students observe the festival by starting their day with puja and offering prayers. On this auspicious occasion, share messages, statuses and wishes with your loved ones.

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 status, wishes, messages and more

Thankful for BEING. Looking ahead to new beginnings with hope & positivity. On this beautiful day, I pray to Goddess Saraswati to bless the creative spirit in EACH of us. Warm wishes to all & to all catalysts of creation & growth. Happy Vasant Panchami

Hearty greetings and wishes for all the very best .. Saraswati pooja .. the Goddess of learning.

May Goddess Saraswati blesses you with knowledge and wisdom, may her divine grace always be with you, and may her power of #knowledge light up your life.

Best wishes and greetings to all of you on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. May Maa Saraswati bless you all with knowledge, success, good health and good fortune.

May you succeed in eliminating ignorance and darkness from your life with the blessings of Maa Saraswati. Here's extending my warm greetings and best wishes ahead of Vasant Pancham.

May the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami, bring you Wealth of Knowledge and Good Health.

May the revered occasion of Vasant Panchami bring Happiness, Good fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress to you.

Spring is in the air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami!

May you be untouched by darkness and ignorance. Here's wishing you an illuminated life — Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to you.

I Pray to Goddess Saraswati for You That, This Great Occasion of Basant Panchami, ay bring a huge wealth of Knowledge for you and may you be blessed by goddess Saraswati. Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami.

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 images

Vasant Panchami greetings to all the Indians. #VasantPanchami pic.twitter.com/YittkyamB8 — Tarun Roy (@tarunroy1964) February 4, 2022

(Image: Twitter/@PMBJPPMBI)