Har Ghar Tiranga: Photos Of Indian Flag You Can Use To Change Your Social Media DP

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, PM Modi announced the movement 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the initiative 'Har Ghar Tiranga.'

Indian tricolour
1/8
Unsplash

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the movement 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the initiative 'Har Ghar Tiranga.' 

PM Modi
2/8
Twitter/@narendramodi

In his address to the nation, PM Modi suggested citizens put the Indian tricolour on their social media handles from August 2 to August 15.

PM Modi
3/8
Instagram/@narendramodi

As August 2 marks the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, who designed the national flag, PM Modi changed his display picture on all social media handles to the Indian tricolour. 

PM Modi
4/8
Twitter/@narendramodi

PM Modi has also appealed to everyone to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and celebrate the tricolour under the collective movement 'Har Ghar Tiranga.'

Indian tricolour
5/8
Unsplash

Here are some Indian National flag images that can be used as social media display pictures to support the movement. 

Indian tricolour
6/8
Unsplash

The Indian National flag is the significance of strength, courage, peace, truth and growth. 

Indian tricolour
7/8
Unsplash

The Indian National flag was first designed by Pingali Venkayya in 1921 and was presented to Mahatma Gandhi. 

Indian tricolour
8/8
Unsplash

The Indian tricolour was adopted as the National flag on July 22, 1947. 

