Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Geeta Basra are currently reaping the joys of parenthood after the much-loved pair welcomed their second child, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha home last year in July. As the little munchkin turns one this year on July 10, Harbhajan and Geeta are leaving no stones unturned in making their son's first birthday truly special for him.

Recently, Geeta Basra headed to her social media handle and gave fans a sneak peek into Jovan Veer's birthday. Along with the photo, the celeb wife also penned a heartfelt note for her 'lifeline.'

Geeta Basra shares pic from son Jovan Veer's birthday

On Monday, Geeta Basra took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo from Jovan's rainbow-themed birthday party. In the picture, a beautiful multi-coloured cake is seen placed against an aesthetic backdrop made of rainbow-coloured balloons. It also displayed a note that read, 'Happy 1st Birthday Jovan' written on a slate that is kept near the cake.

Geeta also penned a sweet note for her son. She wrote, "Happy birthday my son-shine Jovan Veer! I can’t believe a year has flown by so quickly .. I love you so so much! My lifeline.. ❤️"

Take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments sections and dropped heartwarming comments wishing Jovan on his birthday. For the unversed, Harbhajan Singh tied the knot with actor Geeta Basra in 2015. The couple was blessed with a daughter named, Hinaya Heer Plaha in 2016. In the year 2021, the two became parents to Jovan Veer.

Geeta Basra announces the birth of her baby boy

Earlier, Geeta Basra took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video montage that featured the little one's toys and clothes. Along with the video, Geeta penned a sweet note for her son Jovan Veer. She wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy..We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support."

Here, take a look:

Image: Instagram@geetabasra