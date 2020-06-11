'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka requests PM Modi's help on herbal drug COVID 'cure'

The world is grappling with COVID-19 as close to four lakh people across the world have lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors and scientists across the world have been working on a solution for it, with vaccine seeming as the most viable option at the moment. However, as reports claim that a vaccine might take a few months or even a year, could a herbal drug be the much-needed cure?

Harinder Sikka claimed that there was a herbal drug that boosts immunity and cures COVID-19 patients. The author-producer claimed that he has been approaching the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) to conduct a toxicity study of the drug. The writer of Calling Sehmat, that was adapted into Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, wrote that he himself had been consuming it for a month as it did not have any ‘side effects’ and expressed confidence that it was ‘effective.’

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that many, including his neighbours were cured by consuming the drug.

Sikka, who has also served the Indian Navy, stated that he was ready to send the herbal drug, and also submitted to AYUSH ministry, details of the cured patients, even meeting a Government of India official regarding the same.

Here are the tweets:

We’ve herbal drug that boosts immunity & has cured COVID +ve patients. Am pushing Ayush to help conduct toxicity study. But I am taking this drug as a precaution for over a month as we know it’s safe with no side effects.

Can arrange to send herbal drug. It’s effective. https://t.co/rGqVwpB5el — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) June 11, 2020

CURE FOR COVID

Hon’ble PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ We’ve herbal drug (immunity booster) it has cured COVID patients, including my neighbours.

I have met top GOI official, hv requested Ayush to facilitate toxicity study, hv submitted details of patients already cured.

Pls intervene. pic.twitter.com/h9pndLxeix — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, despite the rising number of cases, India has shown commendable recovery rate. 1,41,028 persons have been cured of COVID-19, more than the active cases at the moment, that stand at 1,37,448. However, India recorded its highest single-day jump with 9996 cases and 357 deaths, taking the casualty toll to 8102.

