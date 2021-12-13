Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021: Amarinder Singh, Kirron Kher Shower Praise

India's Harnaaz Sandhu scripted history after being crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Monday. Harnaaz brought the honour back to India after 21 years. She was congratulated by former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Sandhu made history on Monday when she was elected Miss Universe 2021, defeating contestants from 79 countries and bringing India its first Miss Universe title in 21 years. Only two Indians have received the award before Sandhu: actresses Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Amarinder Singh, Kirron Kher, Harsimrat Kaur Badal congratulate Harnaaz Sandhu

The 21-year-old model-actor was crowned the winner of the 70th edition of the event, which was held in Eilat, Israel. Reacting to the achievement, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as #MissUniverse2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta!”

Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as #MissUniverse2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud.



Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta! pic.twitter.com/RH8CWNKbdT — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher in a tweet said, "Such a proud moment for India as the crown comes home after 21 years!". Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former union minister and Bathina MP, complimented 'Punjab Di Beti' on her achievement by taking to her Koo handle.

Such a proud moment for India as the crown comes home after 21 years!#MissUniverse2021 #HarnaazSandhu pic.twitter.com/MvhmFV2Oxi — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) December 13, 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu brings back the glory of Miss Universe to India after 21 years

Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe 2021 at an event held in Eilat, Israel. In the finals, Harnaaz faced competition from Paraguay and South Africa. Harnaaz is bringing the prestigious trophy back to India after a 21-year gap after Lara Dutta, who won the title in 2000. A few moments before the winner was announced, Harnaaz Sandhu stood in a silver stone studded gown, holding her competitor's hand. She burst into tears as soon as she was proclaimed the winner.

Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu has won numerous pageants and has appeared in Punjabi movies such as Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. According to her Instagram profile, Harnaaz enjoys singing, acting, yoga, swimming, dancing, and other activities. She won Miss Max Emerging Star India in 2018 before winning Miss Universe India 2021. She went on to represent Chandigarh at Miss Diva 2021 in September, despite missing winning Femina Miss India 2019 by 11 spots.

(IMAGE: PTI / ANI / Twitter)