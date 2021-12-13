Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe: A Look At Diva's Costumes For The Pageant

Last Updated: 13th December, 2021 13:04 IST

Harnaaz wore several gowns during the beauty pageant. Her blue coloured stone-studded outfit was one of them in which she looked head-to-toe gorgeous.

Harnaaz's fringed halter-neck gown was one of her most beautiful looks throughout the pageant. The outfit was designed by Bloni.

Harnaaz Sandhu made sure to give away some desi vibes as she donned an Indo-western outfit during the competition. Harnaaz donned a green coloured jumpsuit with some golden prints and a long dupatta.

Harnaaz looked stunning in a blue-coloured mini dress with a fan-shaped bow detailing. The monochrome dress also had a long train which made it look even more appealing.

Harnaaz gave away some 'chic but desi' vibes in one of her photoshoots for the contest. Her printed crop top and bottoms were a perfect combination of Indian and western.

For her preliminary swimsuit round, Harnaaz went for a wine-coloured monokini. She completed her look with a cheetah-print scarf and beige heels.

She looked surreal in the National Costume round as the 21-year-old dressed as an Indian queen. Her inspiration for the outfit was "strong yet delicate" Indian women.

Throughout the beauty pageant, the contestants had to go through several preliminary rounds. In one, Harnaaz opted for a copper-coloured gown with a thigh-high slit & feathered mermaid-shaped bottom.

India's Harnaaz Sandhu was recently crowned Miss Universe 2021. Harnaaz wore an elegant shimmery gown during the final round of the pageant and won hearts with her answers.

