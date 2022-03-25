Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu caught the attention of the entire world when she made history and won the prestigious Miss Universe crown after a long hiatus of 21-years. Ever since then the beauty queen has managed to garner the limelight and has won the hearts of millions of fans all around the world.

She has an active social media presence and often shares glimpses from her life online with her fans and followers. Recently on Thursday, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel in Noida hosted Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for a special programme on women empowerment. Videos from the event are doing rounds on social media.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu grooves to Punjabi songs with Border Police Families

Earlier this week, Harnaaz returned to India for the first time after winning the prestigious crown. Recently, the newly crowned Miss Universe was invited to attend a special programme organised by Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA) under the aegis of ITBP's 39th Battalion in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Harnaaz Sandhu graced the event in a yellow coloured saree with the dazzling crown adorning her forehead. In the event, Harnaaz Sandhu praised ITBP personnel for their selfless service to the nation. She even joined police families and children for a group dance where she grooved to many Punjabi songs like Bari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si and many others. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police took to their official Instagram handle and shared the video. They captioned the post as "Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joining #Himveer families and children in a group performance during a special programme organized on Women Empowerment & HWWA Raising Day at 39th Battalion ITBP Greater Noida today. Sh Ritu Arora, Chairperson, HWWA was the Chief Guest."

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates her 22nd birthday

A few days back Harnaaz celebrated her 22nd birthday where she had a live chat with host Sachin Kumbhar on Miss Diva.org’s Instagram handle. The live chat begins with Sachin wishing Harnaaz a 'very happy birthday'. He asked Harnaaz about how she celebrates her birthday to which she responded, "I never do anything special on my birthdays. I just go to gurudwara, worship, have family time. I like sharing the cakes with people who can’t afford.''

