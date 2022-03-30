Harnaaz Sandhu Hits Back At Trolls Questioning Her Weight, 'It's The Stigma In Our Minds'

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandu who brought immense pride to India after bagging the title after 21 years, is now being body-shamed by trolls for her weight. The beauty pageant holder recently walked the ramp on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week 2022. She turned showstopper for designer duo Shivan And Narresh, displaying their latest collection Fresconian Series. Soon after she uploaded pictures, some attacked her for putting on some extra kilos.

The official Instagram page of Miss Universe 2021, FDCI, and Lakme Fashion Week posted videos of Harnaaz's glamorous ramp walk where she can be seen exuding confidence and beauty. According to ANI, during a recent press conference in Chandigarh, Harnaaz gave back to the trolls and advocated the message of body positivity.

Harnaaz Sandhu hits back at trolls who body-shamed her for weight gain

While responding to a question asked by the media, Harnaaz shared how such kind of trolls defines the mindset of the people. She even expressed her thoughts on how she was even bullied when she was thin. Elaborating about the same, she said, “That’s the stigma in our minds. We have been always told to think twice before seeing a person, but we have this habit of seeing first then thinking about it. I am now one of those individuals who was bullied earlier saying that I am thin and now I am bullied again by saying that I am so fat.”





For the unversed, Harnaaz looked absolutely stunning and ravishing in a bright orange dress in velvet fabric, with a plunging neckline and long trail on the back. Though Harnaaz does not get affected by such trolls or messages, she revealed that her body witnessed certain kinds of changes because of certain tours in the last few months after she won the title.



While disseminating about the same, she told ANI, “If there is a change in place then the body tends to show a certain difference. If one goes to Punjab or any other place then he tends to gain weight or see changes. The same happened to me. I went to New York which was completely new for me. So if you ask me, it does not really matter much. I am a person who believes in body positivity.”

Adding, she said, “And one of the miss universes for the very first time is going through that. And we at the platform of Miss Universe talk about women empowerment, womanhood, and body positivity and I know a lot of people were trolling me and that’s okay. That’s their mindset and stigma.”

Harnaaz Sandhu promotes body positivity



This is not it, Harnaaz even spoke about how not just Miss Universe, but there are several other girls who have to undergo this mindset of the people that keeps on changing with the weight and size of any woman. Comig up with the thought of women empowerment, she tried to bring up a positive side and spread body positivity.



“There are more individuals who are trolled every day irrespective of the fact they are Miss Universes or not. And I think I am empowering them by making them feel that if I can feel gorgeous then you are beautiful too. It's in our minds how we perceive it. For me everyone is beautiful and the things that matter is how you present yourself and what kind of ideologies you carry. Your features do not matter for once and trust me if you feel that I am the most beautiful one and that’s why I won Miss Universe then I am sorry you are wrong. I might not be one of the beautiful, but I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believe even if I am fat, even if I am thin,” she added.



Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by her winning the crown and bringing back the glory to the country after 21 long years. So far, India has won bagged the crown twice with Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. She holds multiple pageant titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, as well.

IMAGE: Instagram/HarnaazSandhu_03