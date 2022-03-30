Harnaaz Sandhu Opens Up On Suffering From Celiac Disease; Know More About The Condition

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently opened up about her Celiac condition, which comes as a digestive disorder caused by an abnormal immune reaction to gluten. In a conversation with ANI, the pageant winner spoke about being allergic to gluten, and how her body undergoes changes with a change in the places she travels to.

"Nobody knows about my celiac disease where I cannot eat wheat and other edible items. Also if there is a change in place then the body tends to show a certain difference. If one goes to Punjab or any other place then he tends to gain weight or see changes. The same happened to me. I went to New York which was completely new for me." she quipped.

Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on suffering from Celiac Disease

Harnaaz mentioned that although she is s staunch supporter of body positivity, it's the first time any Miss Universe is going through the condition. She iterated how on the Miss Universe platform, they talk about 'women empowerment, womanhood and body positivity' and even though people were trolling her, she doesn't seem much bothered.

"That’s their mindset and stigma. But there are more individuals who are trolled every day irrespective of the fact they are Miss Universe or not," she added. For Harnaaz, everyone is beautiful and what really matters is how one presents themselves and the ideologies they carry.

She quipped how the superficial features don't matter much, and if people believe she was crowned Miss Universe winner owing to her beauty, they are mistaken. She also spoke about embracing the changes, and standing strong as you face them. Sandhu also mentioned how she may not be the most beautiful, but she's definitely one of the 'courageous and confident' ones.

What is Celiac Disease?

The Celiac Disease Foundation describes the condition as a "serious autoimmune disease that occurs in genetically predisposed people where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine." Quipping that the condition is hereditary, the official website of the foundation also mentioned, "Celiac disease can develop at any age after people start eating foods or medicines that contain gluten."

