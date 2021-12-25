India's Harnaaz Sandhu left the entire country proud after she was crowned the Miss Universe 2021, which was held in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old brought home the prestigious honour after 21 years, with Lara Dutta winning this title last time in the year 2000, and actor Sushmita Sen wearing the crown in 1994.

During an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Harnaaz revealed what did she learn from former Miss Universe - Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Harnaaz shared that she loves that the model and actors have not 'changed their attitude' and that they continue to empower women.

Harnaaz Sandhu loves Sushmita and Lara empower women

While speaking to Republic, Harnaaz said, "I think the way they have never changed their attitude. They have been so grounded and earnest and they have always looked forward to what life has for them. They have created their own brands. The best thing about them is they never ask us to compliment, but they ask us to learn from them. The way they have made themselves proud, we have to do the same. They are global icons and now we have to take the legacy forward."

The model and actor also revealed if she feels beauty pageants in the coming years would lose relevance with beauty positivity and beauty standards would be broken. Harnaaz said, "During the Miss Universe show, I did a (cat) mimicry there. With that, we tried to break one of the stigmas that being a pageant is not about being perfect and beautiful. It is about focusing on strengths, being confident about your being, showcase your talent. I got the chance to showcase and tell everybody that I am confident."

She said, "Also about the time when I won my national pageant, I've seen enough people change their perspective towards being a pageant. It's not easy, it's as tough as Olympics. It talks a lot of courage to stand, be the voice to bring that one difference in the society."

Meanwhile, Harnaaz, who has openly expressed her admiration for former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, has also talked about her Bollywood debut plans. She revealed since she has just won the title, it would be too soon to think about her Hindi cinema debut. She also revealed that she has been doing theatres and has featured in two Punjabi films - Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03/@sushmitasen/@laradutta