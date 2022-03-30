Harnaaz Sandhu Says Doing Politics On Hijab Row Is Wrong; 'it’s Every Girl’s Own Choice'

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently shared her views on the ongoing Hijab controversy, appealing to society to let girls live the way they want to. During an event in Punjab, the pageant winner spoke about the freedom of choice, with nobody having the right to pass their judgement on how a girl lives or dresses.

According to ANI, the 22-year-old mentioned," It’s every girl’s own choice, so no one has the right to speak about how the girls of India should live, and how to dress.” The statement comes amid the Karnataka High Court dismissing petitions which sought permission to wear hijab in classrooms or other educational institutions, maintaining that it isn't an 'essential religious practice' and a uniform dress code is ought to be followed where it's prescribed.

Reacting to the ongoing controversy, Harnaaz stated, "Those who are doing politics on the issue, are wrong.” She further quipped how a girl should come up and speak if she's getting intimated by someone. Harnaaz also spoke about respecting the diversity of cultures women come from.

“Even if she is getting dominated by someone, she needs to come and speak. Let her live the way she wants to live. We are women of different cultures and we need to respect each other.” she said.

For the uninitiated, the Hijab controversy began in January this year when a bunch of students enrolled in Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of Karnataka claimed that they were barred from attending lectures. There was a series of protests, where students said they were denied entry into college for wearing a Hijab.

Dismissing the plea, the Karnataka High Court in its statement mentioned, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions". It has also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'.

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, becoming the third entrant from India to get the coveted title after 21 years.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@HARNAAZSANDHU_03/ PTI