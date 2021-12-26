Harnaaz Sandhu 'spoke In Punjabi Only Throughout' Reveals Actor Karan Singh Chhabra

Harnaaz Sandhu has created history by winning the coveted Miss Universe 2021 title at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant held at Eilat, Israel, and was hosted by Steve Harvey. The 21-year-old brought home the prestigious honour after 21 years, with Lara Dutta winning this title last time in the year 2000, and actor Sushmita Sen wearing the crown in 1994.

Karan Singh Chhabra 'connected instantly' with Harnaaz Sandhu

Recently, during a conversation with actor and host, Karan Singh Chhabra, Harnaaz talked about her journey and how she manages to cope up with the tough times in her life. She also shared a piece of advice for the youth.

"When two punjabi's share the screen, the energy is infectious. We spoke in Punjabi only throughout off screen and connected instantly," said Karan who is also from Chandigarh, after wrapping up a shoot for the asian variety show for the overseas market. "I was so happy to know when she shared that she had seen some of my interviews with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra whom she considered her inspirations for the pageant," he added.

Earlier, during an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Harnaaz revealed if she feels beauty pageants in the coming years would lose relevance with beauty positivity and beauty standards coming out of the standard conventions. She said that "being in a beauty pageant is not about being perfect and beautiful, but about focusing on strengths."

Harnaaz Sandhu said, "During the Miss Universe show, I did a (cat) mimicry there. With that, we tried to break one of the stigmas that being a pageant is not about being perfect and beautiful. It is about focusing on strengths, being confident about your being, showcase your talent. I got the chance to showcase and tell everybody that I am confident." Also about the time when I won my National pageant, I've seen enough people change their perspective towards being a pageant. It's not easy, it's as tough as Olympics. It talks a lot of courage to stand, be the voice to bring that one difference in the society."

(Image: PR)