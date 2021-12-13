Harnaaz Sandhu: Two Punjabi Films That The Miss Universe 2021 Winner Has Featured In

After 21 long years, the Miss Universe crown has returned to India as Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the winner of the 70th edition of the pageant, which was held in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old Harnaaz from Punjab became the third woman to win this title in the nation after Lara Dutta (2000) and Sushmita Sen (1994).

Sandhu had represented India in the 70th Miss Universe pageant in 2021 and advanced to the final selection stages while competing with Lalela Mswane of South Africa and Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay.

Apart from winning the title for the nation, the Indian model has featured as a lead actress in the Punjabi feature film 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran,' which released in 2021 and was directed by Upasna Singh Bhardhwaj. She can also be seen as a lead actress in 'Bai Ji Kuttange', a Punjabi feature film directed by Smeep Kang that released in the same year.

Harnaaz Sandhu bursts into happy tears during her winning announcement

After all of the typical rounds, which included national costumes, swimwear, as well as a series of interview questions to assess the contestants' public speaking abilities, the final announcement was made. Harnaaz Sandhu was bestowed with the title this year by Andrea Meza, the previous Miss Universe from Mexico.

During the final announcement, Harnaaz, who donned a shimmery slit gown, held the hands of her competitor from Paraguay. When the pageant's host Steve Harvey declared the winner, she burst into tears and was then given a bouquet of flowers as well as the treasured crown.

In 2017, Sandhu was crowned Miss Chandigarh, and in 2018, she was crowned Miss Max Emerging Star India. She went on to represent Chandigarh at Miss Diva 2021 in September despite missing out on Femina Miss India 219 by 11 positions.

She just won the Miss Diva Universe India 2021 title and was honoured by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Other than acting, dancing, swimming and horseback riding are among the hobbies of the 21-year-old winner, who is currently pursuing her master's degree in Public Administration.

