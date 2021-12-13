India's Harnaaz Sandhu bagged the most coveted title, Miss Universe 2021 title at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Harnaaz bought home the title of Miss Universe after 21 years, actor Lara Dutta has won the title back in 2000. As the 21-year-old actor won the prestigious title, Sandhu wore a gorgeous form-fitted gown for her last round designed by a trans woman, designer Saisha Shinde. The designer took to her Instagram account and shared the making process of Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

Harnaaz Sandhu's winning gown

For her last and final round, Harnaaz Sandhu opted for a form-fitted silhouette, the gown itself was adorned with silver and golden coloured gems. The evening gown cascaded into a mermaid's bottom and a slit in front accentuated the overall silhouette of the ensemble. The front of the gown featured a plunging neckline that elevated the look. The official Instagram handle of Miss Universe posted pictures of Harnaaz in the dress post her win, sharing the pictures they wrote, "The official portrait of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu."

Sandhu opted to wear designer Saisha Shinde's creation for her big day, Shinde took to her Instagram and shared the entire making process of her gown. As the designer shared the process she wrote, "Sleepless nights! Endless pressure! One girl's dream on the line! One woman's grit to make perfection! Totally worth it! Miss Universe 2021 is ours."

Before Harnaaz Sandhu took to the final stage of Miss Universe 2021, she penned down a note and thanked her designers. She wrote, "It's been 74 days since the day I was chosen to represent India at Miss Universe 2021. It's been a ride full of love, fun and immensely hard work. As I set to walk out on that stage today as 'India', I carry with me your prayers & love. Thank you to my family for standing by me, today & always. Thank you to all my panellists & designers who have put together so beautifully this woman who now stands in front of you. Thank you, everyone. It would not have been possible without you. India, this one's for you."

Image: Instagram/@missuniverse