Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Cast Announced Ahead Of London Show - Who's Playing Who

The makers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have unveiled the new star cast of the play for its London production. The stage show is based on JK Rowling's original story.
Actor David Ricardo-Pearce will portray the titular character of Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Alongside David, Scottish actress Polly Frame will play the role of Ginny Potter. She is best known as Pinky Pinkerton from the television series Bunnytown.
Thomas Aldridge, who is well known for playing Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London's West End, will continue playing his role.
Jade Ogugua will be joining the cast of The Cursed Child and will play the role of Hermione Granger.
Tannetrah Porter will portray the role of Rose Granger-Weasley, Hermione and Ron's daughter in the stage show by Thorne.
Steve John Shepherd will play the role of the antagonist Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.