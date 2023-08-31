Last Updated:

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Cast Announced Ahead Of London Show - Who's Playing Who

The stage show titled Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has unveiled the new star cast of the play for its London production. Take a look.

Digital Desk
Harry Potter
Image: IMDb

The makers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have unveiled the new star cast of the play for its London production. The stage show is based on JK Rowling's original story. 

Harry Potter
Image: IMDb

Actor David Ricardo-Pearce will portray the titular character of Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Harry Potter
Image: IMDb

Alongside David, Scottish actress Polly Frame will play the role of Ginny Potter. She is best known as Pinky Pinkerton from the television series Bunnytown.

Harry Potter
Image: IMDb

Thomas Aldridge, who is well known for playing Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London's West End, will continue playing his role. 

Harry Potter
Image: IMDb

Jade Ogugua will be joining the cast of The Cursed Child and will play the role of Hermione Granger. 

Harry Potter
Image: IMDb

Tannetrah Porter will portray the role of Rose Granger-Weasley, Hermione and Ron's daughter in the stage show by Thorne. 

Harry Potter
Image: IMDb

Steve John Shepherd will play the role of the antagonist Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. 

Harry Potter
Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, Harry Acklowe will play the role of Draco's son Scorpius Malfoy. In the play, 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione save the wizarding world, they’re back on a new adventure. 

