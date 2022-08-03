Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022: Ruchika Malhotra, Welna Connor & More Emerge Winners

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants that gives married women a chance to showcase their talent and intellect on a global platform. The global beauty pageant recently concluded its latest season in the U.A.E. with Ruchika Malhotra emerging as the winner of the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022 title. Along with Ruchika, the other top five element winners were crowned and facilitated at the grand event that was held at Hilton Garden Inn, Ras Al Khaimah.

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Winners

With curtains drawing upon the recent season of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, on Tuesday the beauty pageant's official Instagram handle announced the winner's list. While announcing the winners, the handle wrote in the caption, "We proudly announce our highly talented Elemental Winners of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2022. They have proven that they are unstoppable when it comes to achieving their dreams!"

Take a look:

The top 5 element winners include:

Ruchika Malhotra – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Winner 2022 (Water Element)

Welna O Connor – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022 (Fire Element)

Soumi Chowdhury – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022 (Earth Element)

Pauravi Nagare – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022 (Space Element)

Swathi Pala – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022 (Air Element)

The Zonal winners include:

South Zone

Swathi Pala – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide South Zone Winner 2022

Thejaswini Kodavur – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide South Zone (1st runner up) 2022

Shobha Indrakumar – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide South Zone (2nd runner up) 2022

West Zone

Pauravi Nagare – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide West Zone Winner 2022

Manasi Vartak Koul – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide West Zone (1st runner up) 2022

Shubhani S. Panbude – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide West Zone (2nd runner up) 2022

East Zone

Soumi Chowdhury – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide East Zone Winner 2022

Ananya Roy – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide East Zone (1st runner up) 2022

Satabdi Chakraborty- Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide East Zone (2nd runner up) 2022

North Zone

Ruchika Malhotra – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide North Zone Winner 2022

Manisha Sharma – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide North Zone (1st runner up)

Komal Nirula – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide North Zone (2nd runner up)

International Zone

Welna O Connor – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide International Zone Winner 2022

Reshma Vipin Nambiar – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide International Zone (1st runner up) 2022

Neethu Anoop – Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide International Zone (2nd runner up) 2022

More about Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is one of the longest-running beauty pageants with many contestants participating from 21 countries. Around 112 contestants arrived in RAK for the event. The jury panel of the show included Bharat Bhramar, Sylvie Rodgers, Rony Kaula, Amisha Sethi, Preeti Gautam and Manjari Gupta.