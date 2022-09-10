'Have To Be Smart': Kenan Thompson On Hazards Of ‘roasting’ At Awards Ahead Of Emmys Act

Ahead of hosting the much-awaited Emmys 2022, Kenan Thompson reflected on the hazards of ‘roasting’ at award shows while recalling the Oscar 2022 slap gate. Explaining the same, the actor-comedian said that he is not afraid of an ‘Oscar slap'. Speaking at an Emmy preview event in LA on Wednesday night, the SNL comic highlighted the infamous physical clash between Oscars host Chris Rock and Will Smith. Moreover, Thompson said that a good comic is 'supposed to be aware'.

Kenan Thompson reflects on the hazards of ‘roasting’

Talking about the pitfalls of roasting anybody on the show, Thompson continued, "I mean I’m not calling Chris a bad comic, he just wasn’t necessarily aware of that situation, so it’s not fair to lump him into that conversation. But overall those kind of roast-y kind of people, you have to be smart, because you know, there’s a way to jab at people without offending, like for real for real. I don’t think offense necessarily gets us anywhere as a society.”

Further, the 44-year-old spoke about the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, "I feel like a hug moment would have stopped all of that, you know what I’m saying?” He added, “But it was so unfathomable that (Rock) didn’t know that was even coming. He would have never in his wildest dreams have imagined his friend of 30-plus years would attempt some s**t like that". Taking the stage at the Microsoft Theater, Thompson made sure that everyone gets and enjoys the joke. He added, "You know, I’m not going out there like hurting anybody’s feelings for the sake of other people laughing, we're supposed to all be laughing together, even that person the joke is about".

Kenan Thompson further added, that his approach will be “more so about the zeitgeist about what’s going on, maybe like the jokes are about the shows or the different platforms. Because it’s bigger than a famous person who’s having a moment because it’s a room full of famous people", as per Deadline.