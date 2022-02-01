Last Updated:

HBO Max To Launch In 15 Countries From March 8; Will It Launch In India? Check Here

American subscription-based video service, HBO Max has expanded to 15 more countries. Is it launching in India? Read on to know more details.

HBO Max announced expansion plans to additional 15 countries including Poland and the Netherlands as a part of its phased global rollout. The announcement was done by WarnerMedia on February 1, Tuesday, on their official website as well as on social media. Following this announcement, HBO Max, which is currently live in 46 territories across America and Europe, is planning to further their reach to additional 6 European countries including Greece and Turkey.

HBO Max to be launched in 15 countries

The official Twitter handle of HBO Max announced the news by writing, ''We're thrilled to reveal today that on March 8, @HBOMax will launch in 15 additional European countries as part of @WarnerMedia's global rollout of the platform''. As per WarnerMedia, the countries include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. 

The head of HBO Max International, Johannes Larcher, said in a statement acquired from WarnerMedia's official Press Room, ''The global rollout of HBO Max continues at pace as we launch the platform in 15 additional European countries, taking us to 61 territories worldwide. We are delivering on our strategy to go direct-to-consumer around the world which coupled with our beloved content will give us the scale needed to be one of the top global streaming platforms.”

Is HBO Max launching in India?

The peak in popularity of the platform is evident in India with popular shows being introduced as well and the platform producing notable original series. Although there were several rumours and reports suggesting HBO Max launching in India, the latest rollout did not include India. 

Meanwhile, HBO Max will be available on smart TVs, streaming devices, game consoles like PlayStation, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as well as mobile and tablets. Some of the popular shows on the platform are Peacemaker, Raised by Wolves Season 2 and ventures from Warner Bros., HBO, DC and more. 

Tags: HBO Max, india, europe
