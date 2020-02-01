Union Budget
Here Is A List Of Plays To Watch This Weekend In The City Of Mumbai

Others

From Prithvi Theatre to Shivaji Mandir Theatre, Mumbai has many theatres to watch plays. Read on if you have been wondering which plays to watch this weekend

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
plays to watch this weekend

Mumbai is one of the cities in India that has promoted the culture of watching plays in theatres. It is one city that has given some terrific theatre artists to the Bollywood industry. The city has many theatres one can go to to watch artists perform live. Read on to see the list of plays to watch this weekend.

  • Title: Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack`d

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Language: English

Date: Sat Feb 1 – Sun Feb 9

Place: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre: NCPA

Price: 1,000 onwards

  • Title: Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Gosht

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Sat Feb 1- Sun Feb 9

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 300 onwards

  • Title: Ananyaa

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Shree Shivaji Mandir: Dadar

Price: 250 onwards

  • Title: Tisre Badshah Hum

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 200 onwards

  • Title: The Odd Couple

Genre: Drama

Language: English

Date: Feb 1

Place: The Jeff Goldberg Studio: Mumbai

Price: 350 onwards

  • Title: Gandhi Hatya Ani Me

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 150 onwards

  • Title: Sir, Premacha Kai Karaicha

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan: Thane

Price: 300 onwards

  • Title: Sunny Tucha Maza Mani

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke: Mumbai

Price: 200 onwards

  • Title: Baby

Genre: Drama

Language: Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Shakuntalam Studio: Mumbai

Price: 199

  • Title: Isharo Isharo Mai

Genre: Drama, Romantic

Language Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: multiple venues

Price: 250 onwards

  • Title: Tamboo`s Gagan Damama Bajyo

Genre: drama

Language: Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Prithvi theatre

Price: 500

 

  • Title: Natak Achha Hai Zaroor Dekhna

Genre: Drama

Language: Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place Veda Factory: Mumbai

Price: 150

 

  • Title: Discovery Of India With Folktales

Genre: Storytelling

Language: English, Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place: St. Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy & Performing Art

Price: 200

 

  • Title: Kahaani Sunoge ?

Genre: Drama

Language: Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Five Sense Studio: Mumbai

Price: 200

  • Title:Yeh Dil Keh Raha Hai!

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romantic

Language: Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place CLAP: Malad

Price: 250

  • Title: Bluffmaster Gujjubhai

Genre Comedy

Language Gujarati

Date Feb 2

Place Multiple Venues

Price 200 onwards

  • Title: Safarjan

Genre:Drama

Language: Gujarati

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 200 onwards

 

  • Title: The Devil wears Bataa

Genre: Comedy

Language: English

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 350 Onwards

 

  • Title: Haravlelya Pattyancha Banglaa

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 200 onwards

  • Title: Ek Room Rasodu

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Language: gujarati

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 150 onwards

  • Title: Marathi Bana

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 200 onwards

  • Title: Chakardi Bhamardi

Genre: Drama

Language: Gujarati

Date: Feb 2

Place: Prabodhankar Thackeray Audi: Borivali (W)

Price: 150 onwards

  • Title: Aamne Saamne

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 250 onwards

  • Title: Devika Rani

Genre: Drama

Language: English

Date: Feb 2

Place: St. Andrews Audi: Mumbai

Price: 500 onwards

  • Title: Sangeet Devbabhali

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 300 onwards

  • Title: Vichha Majhi Puri Kara

Genre: Comedy

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 200 onwards

  • Title: Baki Badhu First Class Che

Genre: Comedy

Language: Gujarati

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 150 onwards

  • Title: Kya Baat Hai ?

Genre: comedy

Language: Hindi, English

Date: Feb 2

Place: Five Senses Studio

Price: 250 onwards

  • Title: Teri Bhi Chup

Genre: Comedy

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 200 onwards

  • Title: Jaanata Ajaanat

Genre: Theatre

Language: Gujarati

Date: Feb 2

Place: Tejpal Audi

Price: 150 onwards

Photo courtesy: @peterlewicki from Unsplash 

 

 

