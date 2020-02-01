Here Is A List Of Plays To Watch This Weekend In The City Of Mumbai

Mumbai is one of the cities in India that has promoted the culture of watching plays in theatres. It is one city that has given some terrific theatre artists to the Bollywood industry. The city has many theatres one can go to to watch artists perform live. Read on to see the list of plays to watch this weekend.

Title: Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack`d

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Language: English

Date: Sat Feb 1 – Sun Feb 9

Place: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre: NCPA

Price: 1,000 onwards

Title: Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Gosht

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Sat Feb 1- Sun Feb 9

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 300 onwards

Title: Ananyaa

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Shree Shivaji Mandir: Dadar

Price: 250 onwards

Title: Tisre Badshah Hum

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Multiple Venues

Price: 200 onwards

Title: The Odd Couple

Genre: Drama

Language: English

Date: Feb 1

Place: The Jeff Goldberg Studio: Mumbai

Price: 350 onwards

Title: Gandhi Hatya Ani Me

Genre: Drama



Language: Marathi



Date: Feb 1



Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 150 onwards

Title: Sir, Premacha Kai Karaicha

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan: Thane



Price: 300 onwards

Title: Sunny Tucha Maza Mani

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke: Mumbai



Price: 200 onwards

Title: Baby

Genre: Drama

Language: Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Shakuntalam Studio: Mumbai



Price: 199

Title: Isharo Isharo Mai

Genre: Drama, Romantic

Language Marathi

Date: Feb 1

Place: multiple venues

Price: 250 onwards

Title: Tamboo`s Gagan Damama Bajyo

Genre: drama

Language: Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Prithvi theatre



Price: 500

Title: Natak Achha Hai Zaroor Dekhna

Genre: Drama

Language: Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place Veda Factory: Mumbai



Price: 150

Title: Discovery Of India With Folktales

Genre: Storytelling

Language: English, Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place: St. Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy & Performing Art



Price: 200

Title: Kahaani Sunoge ?

Genre: Drama

Language: Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place: Five Sense Studio: Mumbai



Price: 200

Title:Yeh Dil Keh Raha Hai!

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romantic

Language: Hindi

Date: Feb 1

Place CLAP: Malad



Price: 250

Title: Bluffmaster Gujjubhai

Genre Comedy

Language Gujarati

Date Feb 2

Place Multiple Venues



Price 200 onwards

Title: Safarjan

Genre:Drama

Language: Gujarati

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 200 onwards

Title: The Devil wears Bataa

Genre: Comedy

Language: English

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 350 Onwards

Title: Haravlelya Pattyancha Banglaa

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 200 onwards

Title: Ek Room Rasodu

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Language: gujarati

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 150 onwards

Title: Marathi Bana

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 200 onwards

Title: Chakardi Bhamardi

Genre: Drama

Language: Gujarati

Date: Feb 2

Place: Prabodhankar Thackeray Audi: Borivali (W)



Price: 150 onwards

Title: Aamne Saamne

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 250 onwards

Title: Devika Rani

Genre: Drama

Language: English

Date: Feb 2

Place: St. Andrews Audi: Mumbai



Price: 500 onwards

Read | Sunny Singh Has Always Laughed At Kartik Aaryan's Airport Pics; Here's Why

Title: Sangeet Devbabhali

Genre: Drama

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 300 onwards

Title: Vichha Majhi Puri Kara

Genre: Comedy

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 200 onwards

Title: Baki Badhu First Class Che

Genre: Comedy

Language: Gujarati

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 150 onwards

Title: Kya Baat Hai ?

Genre: comedy

Language: Hindi, English

Date: Feb 2

Place: Five Senses Studio



Price: 250 onwards

Read |Bollywood Films With Open Endings That Are A Must Watch; List Inside

Read | Kiccha Sudeep Looks Ravishing In The Latest Poster From 'Kotigobba 3'; See Pic

Title: Teri Bhi Chup

Genre: Comedy

Language: Marathi

Date: Feb 2

Place: Multiple Venues



Price: 200 onwards

Title: Jaanata Ajaanat

Genre: Theatre

Language: Gujarati

Date: Feb 2

Place: Tejpal Audi



Price: 150 onwards

Read | Places To Watch Plays In Mumbai, From Prithvi Theatre To Shivaji Mandir Theatre

Photo courtesy: @peterlewicki from Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.