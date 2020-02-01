Here Is A List Of Plays To Watch This Weekend In The City Of Mumbai

Mumbai is one of the cities in India that has promoted the culture of watching plays in theatres. It is one city that has given some terrific theatre artists to the Bollywood industry. The city has many theatres one can go to to watch artists perform live. Read on to see the list of plays to watch this weekend.
-
Title: Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack`d
Genre: Drama, Mystery
Language: English
Date: Sat Feb 1 – Sun Feb 9
Place: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre: NCPA
Price: 1,000 onwards
-
Title: Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Gosht
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Language: Marathi
Date: Sat Feb 1- Sun Feb 9
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 300 onwards
Genre: Drama
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 1
Place: Shree Shivaji Mandir: Dadar
Price: 250 onwards
Genre: Drama
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 1
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 200 onwards
Genre: Drama
Language: English
Date: Feb 1
Place: The Jeff Goldberg Studio: Mumbai
Price: 350 onwards
-
Title: Gandhi Hatya Ani Me
Genre: Drama
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 1
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 150 onwards
-
Title: Sir, Premacha Kai Karaicha
Genre: Drama
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 1
Place: Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan: Thane
Price: 300 onwards
-
Title: Sunny Tucha Maza Mani
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 1
Place: Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke: Mumbai
Price: 200 onwards
Genre: Drama
Language: Hindi
Date: Feb 1
Place: Shakuntalam Studio: Mumbai
Price: 199
Genre: Drama, Romantic
Language Marathi
Date: Feb 1
Place: multiple venues
Price: 250 onwards
-
Title: Tamboo`s Gagan Damama Bajyo
Genre: drama
Language: Hindi
Date: Feb 1
Place: Prithvi theatre
Price: 500
-
Title: Natak Achha Hai Zaroor Dekhna
Genre: Drama
Language: Hindi
Date: Feb 1
Place Veda Factory: Mumbai
Price: 150
-
Title: Discovery Of India With Folktales
Genre: Storytelling
Language: English, Hindi
Date: Feb 1
Place: St. Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy & Performing Art
Price: 200
Genre: Drama
Language: Hindi
Date: Feb 1
Place: Five Sense Studio: Mumbai
Price: 200
-
Title:Yeh Dil Keh Raha Hai!
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romantic
Language: Hindi
Date: Feb 1
Place CLAP: Malad
Price: 250
-
Title: Bluffmaster Gujjubhai
Genre Comedy
Language Gujarati
Date Feb 2
Place Multiple Venues
Price 200 onwards
Genre:Drama
Language: Gujarati
Date: Feb 2
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 200 onwards
-
Title: The Devil wears Bataa
Genre: Comedy
Language: English
Date: Feb 2
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 350 Onwards
-
Title: Haravlelya Pattyancha Banglaa
Genre: Drama
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 2
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 200 onwards
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Language: gujarati
Date: Feb 2
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 150 onwards
Genre: Drama
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 2
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 200 onwards
Genre: Drama
Language: Gujarati
Date: Feb 2
Place: Prabodhankar Thackeray Audi: Borivali (W)
Price: 150 onwards
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 2
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 250 onwards
Genre: Drama
Language: English
Date: Feb 2
Place: St. Andrews Audi: Mumbai
Price: 500 onwards
-
Title: Sangeet Devbabhali
Genre: Drama
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 2
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 300 onwards
-
Title: Vichha Majhi Puri Kara
Genre: Comedy
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 2
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 200 onwards
-
Title: Baki Badhu First Class Che
Genre: Comedy
Language: Gujarati
Date: Feb 2
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 150 onwards
Genre: comedy
Language: Hindi, English
Date: Feb 2
Place: Five Senses Studio
Price: 250 onwards
Genre: Comedy
Language: Marathi
Date: Feb 2
Place: Multiple Venues
Price: 200 onwards
Genre: Theatre
Language: Gujarati
Date: Feb 2
Place: Tejpal Audi
Price: 150 onwards
