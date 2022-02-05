Hindustani Bhau Remanded To Judicial Custody For 14 Days For Allegedly Provoking Students

In a major development, social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau on Saturday was produced before a magistrate court in Bandra and was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. He was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly provoking students of 10th and 12th classes to protests against the offline board exams to be held in Maharashtra. Hindustani Bhau allegedly orchestrated riots outside the Dharavi residence of Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday.

The Bigg Boss fame influencer is represented by lawyer Mahesh Mule, who moved the magistrate court for anticipatory bail, the hearing for which has been scheduled on Monday. Till then, he will remain in jail.

Hindustani Bhau allegedly instigates students

In a video posted by Hindustani Bhau, he allegedly asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad to protest. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Many deaths took place due to COVID-19. People have not come out of its fear, now the Omicron variant has come. The government itself is saying to stay at home and take precautions."

He had said that the professors are also holding meetings via online mode, so why the risk is being taken with children's health by taking offline exams. "I would like to request you (government) to cancel the offline exams. If not then, my students and I would take to protest at the doorstep of Varsha Gaikwad. I won't stop until they get justice...," Bhau said.

After the video took over the internet, students staged a protest outside State School Education Minister Professor Varsha Eknath Gaikwad's residence in Maharashtra's Mumbai, against offline exams. The protesting students demand online exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the COVID-19 situations.

The second accused arrested has been identified as Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan. An FIR was registered against Fhatak and Khan by the Mumbai Police under IPC sections 353 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 332 (causing hurt to public servant), 427 (mischief causing damage), 109 (abetment) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), 143, 145, 146, 149 for unlawful assembly and rioting and 188, 269, 270 for violating Covid-19 guidelines. The police have also booked them under section 3 (mischief causing damage) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.