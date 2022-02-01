Hindustani Bhau Sent To Police Custody Till February 4 For Allegedly Instigating Students

Dharavi Police on Tuesday arrested two people including social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as Hindustani Bhau, for allegedly instigating students to protest to demand online exams for classes 10th and 12th in view of COVID. The second accused arrested has been identified as Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan. According to ANI, Hindustani Bhau has been sent to police custody by the court till February 4.

Hindustani Bhau sent to police custody by the court

Vikas Phatak alias Hindustani Bhau has been sent to police custody by the court till February 4. — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

As per the report, in a video posted by Hindustani Bhau, he allegedly asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad to protests. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Many deaths took place due to COVID-19. People have not come out of its fear, now the Omicron variant has come. The government itself is saying to stay at home and take precautions."

He had said that the professors are also holding meetings via online mode, so why the risk is being taken with children's health by taking offline exams. "I would like to request you (government) to cancel the offline exams. If not then, my students and I would take to protest at the doorstep of Varsha Gaikwad. I won't stop until they get justice...," Bhau said.

After the video took over the internet, students staged a protest outside State School Education Minister Professor Varsha Eknath Gaikwad's residence in Maharashtra's Mumbai, against offline exams. The protesting students demand online exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the COVID-19 situations. An FIR was registered against Fhatak and Khan by the Mumbai Police under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.