Holi 2022 Bhojpuri Songs: Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh's Songs To Set The Festive Mood

The entire country is prepping to celebrate the occasion of Holi on March 18, 2022. From spraying water on each to smearing faces of people with colours, the colourful festival is celebrated with traditional fervour across many states of the country. To add fun and emotions to the celebration, people often use songs to uplift the mood.

While Bollywood is home to several iconic Holi songs such as Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari and more, the Bhojpuri cinema is not far behind in amping up the atmosphere of the auspicious occasion. Take a look at the list of Bhojpuri songs to add to your playlist on the occasion of Holi 2022.

Holi 2022 celebration

To be celebrated on March 18, 2022, Holi marks the onset of the spring season as people bid farewell to the winter solstice. It also signifies the triumph of good over evil as devotees seek blessings and prayers by organizing special pujas. After the ceremony, people gather around and play Holi by spraying water on each other and applying powdered colour called 'Gulal' on each other.

Holi is often played with a large number of people against music to amp up the mood. Bhojpuri singers like Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Anu Dubey and more have crooned peppy as well as devotional songs for the festival. From Kahe Sut Gaeela to Jogira, take a look at the upbeat and devotional Holi songs that add fun and excitement to the festive mood.

Image: PTI

List of Bhojpuri songs to play at Holi 2022

Jogira by Pawan Singh

Holi Ke Bahane Choli Song by Sakshi

Aaju Tohar Rangab Aashish Panday

Hori Khele Mahadev Gagan Mein Ude Abira by Anu Dubey

Rang Denge Khade Khade by Saurabh Royale and Khushbu Tiwari

Dui Rupya by Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka

Lahangwa Las Las Karta by Pawan Singh

Rang Marchai Lekha Lage by Ritesh Pandey and Shilpi Raj

Falana Bo Farar Bhaili by Pawan Singh

Rangab Guddi Ke Mammi Ke by Manoj Tiwari

Gam Ke Badariya by Kheru Lal Yadav

Image: PTI