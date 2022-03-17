Holi 2022 Bhojpuri Songs: Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh's Songs To Set The Festive Mood

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The entire country is prepping to celebrate the occasion of Holi on March 18, 2022. From spraying water on each to smearing faces of people with colours, the colourful festival is celebrated with traditional fervour across many states of the country. To add fun and emotions to the celebration, people often use songs to uplift the mood.
While Bollywood is home to several iconic Holi songs such as Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari and more, the Bhojpuri cinema is not far behind in amping up the atmosphere of the auspicious occasion. Take a look at the list of Bhojpuri songs to add to your playlist on the occasion of Holi 2022.
To be celebrated on March 18, 2022, Holi marks the onset of the spring season as people bid farewell to the winter solstice. It also signifies the triumph of good over evil as devotees seek blessings and prayers by organizing special pujas. After the ceremony, people gather around and play Holi by spraying water on each other and applying powdered colour called 'Gulal' on each other.
Holi is often played with a large number of people against music to amp up the mood. Bhojpuri singers like Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Anu Dubey and more have crooned peppy as well as devotional songs for the festival. From Kahe Sut Gaeela to Jogira, take a look at the upbeat and devotional Holi songs that add fun and excitement to the festive mood.
