Holi 2022: Gulaal, Cheer & Joy; A Glimpse Into Celebrations Of The Festival Of Colours

Holi 2022 was celebrated on March 18, Friday and several individuals stepped out to enjoy the festival of colours with their family and near and dear ones.

Image: AP

Holi was celebrated across India on Friday, 18 March 2022, with enthusiasm and fervour.

Image: AP

Several individuals stepped out to celebrate the festival of colours with their near and dear ones.

Image: @ANI/Twitter

Children were seen greeting and applying gulaal on each other during Holi celebrations and donned ethnic wear.

Image: AP

Music was also an important part of the festival and several groups of people played the drums and danced to its beats.

Image: AP

Large groups gathered to celebrate Holi with great pomp and fervour on Friday.

Image: AP

People across the country played with colour and water and had an enjoyable time with friends and family.

Image: AP

Some also choose to keep the festivities small and celebrated Holi in their buildings and residential colonies.

