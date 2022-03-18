Holi 2022: Happy Holi Wishes, GIFs, Whatsapp Status, Quotes, Pics To Share With Loved Ones

The festival of colours, which celebrates the triumph for good over evil, will be celebrated on 18th March. The festival is celebrated on full moon day which marks the arrival of spring. This year celebrated on March 18, 2022, Holi is the second-most important festival in India. The festival celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha Krishna. Holi is also termed as Dhulandi/Dhulendi/Dhuleti/Dhulheti in which people play with colours.

No matter how far you are from your family and friends, here are some of the Holi wishes, images, quotes and more that you can send to your loved ones on the big day.

Happy Holi Wishes:

God gives you all the colors of life, the colors of joy, the colors of happiness, the colors of friendship, the colors of love, and any other colors you wish to paint in your life. Have a wonderful Holi!

Wishing you happiness, success and glory. May your Holi celebrations this year be memorable.

Warm greetings to you and your loved ones. May you forget all your worries and enjoy this day to the fullest. Happy Holi.

Colors that make you happy. Friendship colors, love colors, and prosperity colors. May you have fun with all of the colors of Holi. Holi greetings!

May Holi bring shades of love, happiness, positivity and prosperity to your life. Stay home and stay safe. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi! Spread the love on the festival of colours.

Happy Holi GIFs:

Image: Bee Bulletin

Image: IceGIF

Image: www.aaltufaaltu.com

Happy Holi Quotes

No religion uses Hinduism’s color anymore, with its blue skin gods and goddesses, and even the Holi spring festival is focused on color, all violently colored, on signs.

Burn your ego, expectations, and everything in the fire of Holi and enjoy the festival.

A true and caring relationship doesn't have to speak loud, a soft message is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi with a lot of fun.

Let the colours of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness.



May all your lives be as colorful as the Holi festivities which we are eagerly waiting for. Let us make others' lives as colorful as we want ours to be. May your colorful lives touch the sky with glory.

Happy Holi Images:

Image: Whatsapp Status Video, Love Status Video, Best Whatsapp Status Video

Image: Greeting Lines

Image: Hindi Shayari SMS - हिंदी शायरी

Happy Holi Whatsapp Status:

Holi is the day when people use colours to express their love. It’s time to express your feelings. All of the colours on you represent love! Holi greetings!

Have a great time with colors on Holi and the rest of the days filled with love. Holi greetings!

In this lovely celebration of life and color, we reaffirm our love for one another by sharing all the different shades of life. Holi greetings!

Holi celebrations should take place in groups. So that the memories can be savored later, these are the memories I want to keep for the rest of my life. Have a wonderful, colorful, and happy Holi for the rest of your life. I wish you a joyous Holi!

Now that you know what I’m talking about, I’d like to wish you a happy Holi!

Image: Instagram/@sagarratnadubai