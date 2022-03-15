Holi 2022: How To Celebrate Eco-friendly Holi? Check Out 5 Ways To Enjoy The Festival

Touted as one of the most auspicious and exciting festivals of India, Holi will be celebrated on March 17 and 18, 2022. The occasion, which signifies the victory of good, also marks the arrival of spring as devotees bid farewell to winter. Falling in the Hindu calendar month of Phalgun, Holi is celebrated in a traditional fervour on the evening of Purnima.

Traditionally, the festival is celebrated with the devotees performing special pujas ceremonies and seeking blessings. Additionally, people spray water on each other and apply coloured powder called 'Gulal' on each other's faces hence, Holi is also called the festival of colours. Props like water balloons, water guns, chemical powders, huge sound systems and more are used to add fun to the celebration of the festival.

However, considering how some of these things are extremely harmful to our environment namely plastic, devotees are now leaning towards celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly manner. Here are 5 ways you can celebrate an eco-friendly Holi.

How to celebrate eco-friendly Holi 2022

1. Eco-friendly colours

Chemically produced powdered and liquid colours are not only harmful to nature but also for people who use them as they can cause side effects resulting in skin-related issues. Instead, you can make your own set of colours by using natural ingredients like dry flowers or leaves, turmeric, Chandan and henna. You can use dry leaves or flowers and turn them into powder by grinding and adding flour to them.

2. Avoid using water balloons or plastic bags

While it is fun to throw water balloons at your friends while celebrating the festival, it is also important to realize how harmful it is for our environment. Balloons and plastic bags contribute to the most amount of wastage during the festival. In order to play a safe and eco-friendly Holi 2022, one must not celebrate the festival with water balloons or plastic bags.

3. Wastage of water

Traditionally, water plays an essential role in celebrating the festival as people enjoy throwing water at each other. However, considering the imminent water crisis that the world is dealing with, people need to modify their ways of celebrating the festival and become mindful of the amount of water that is being used during the celebration. In substitution to the same, people can enjoy the festival by playing with dry flowers.

4. DIY and upcycling

Keeping in mind the three Rs of environment 'Reuse, Reduce and Recycle', you decorate your house with the existing substance at home. From plastic bottles to used utensils, everything can turn into a decorative article with the help of a little creativity during the festival. Not only will you majorly contribute to celebrating an eco-friendly festival but also add colour and life to your house on the auspicious occasion.

5. Do not play Holi with animals

Applying colours to animals is extremely harmful as the toxicity in the colours can be proved deadly to them. It is important to keep animals, domestic or strays, away from the celebration of Holi and not smear them with chemically produced colours.

