Holi 2022: How To Protect Your Skin And Hair While Playing Holi? Follow These Tips

The festival of colours, which celebrates the triumph for good over evil, is nearing. Holi is celebrated on the full moon day that marks the arrival of spring. Celebrated on March 18, 2022, Holi is the second-most important festival in India. The festival is celebrated for two days, Holika Dahan (17th Match) and Holi (18th March). On Holika Dahan, people lit bonfires after sunset at the correct mahurat. The second day of Holi is termed as Dhulandi/Dhulendi/Dhuleti/Dhulheti in which people play with colours.

On Holi, we often don't pay attention to our hair and skin that are going to be damaged during the festival if not taken care of. Here are some of the tips that one can use to protect his/her skin and hair from Holi.

Moisturize well

Having dry and rough skin makes one prone to damage by colours. Apply moisturizer or coconut oil and sunscreen to avoid the harmful, chemical-filled colours getting deep into the skin. Avoid bleaching for at least a week ahead and after Holi. Further, your hair and nails also need some care. For nails, trimming them would be the best option but in case you don't want to cut your nails short, applying any nail paint would help a bit.

Avoid playing with synthetic colours

The best way to protect your skin, hair and nails from harmful colours is to avoid playing with synthetic colours. Use natural and herbal colours that are readily available. Also, avoid paint and metallic or grease oriented colours as that may damage your skin for the long run.

Don't rub your skin harshly in order to remove colour

Avoid scrubbing or rubbing your face and other body parts during colour removal. Use a mild soap to gently remove the colours on your face. Don't worry if it doesn't remove in a go, the colours will fade away within 2-3 days. Oil-based cleansers can be used for stubborn marks but must be avoided for acne and acne-prone skin. Continuous application of moisturizer and oil will remove the colours sooner. Avoid medications or any other laser treatment for a week.

Keep your hair well moisturized

Don't shampoo your hair on Holi or a day before Holi. Chop off the split ends by getting a haircut ahead of pre-Holi festivities. Consider tying your Holi hair in a braid or bun before playing with the Holi colours. This will prevent excess colouring from reaching your scalp. Apply oil in your hair so that the colours remove quickly when washed.