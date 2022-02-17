'Homecoming', 'Bangarraju' To 'Bestseller', 10 Shows And Films Releasing On OTT On Feb 18

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the digital space has risen to prominence like never before. While movies were originally meant to release theatrically, now the boom of technology has enabled users to watch a vivid range of content within just a click of a button on their mobile devices. In the recent past, umpteen filmmakers opted to release their movies digitally, resulting in audiences watching both films and series belonging to different genres. Speaking of which, On Friday, February 18, several movies and web shows will premiere on OTT platforms. Take a look at the list below:

#Homecoming

Helmed by Soumyajit Majumdar, #Homecoming is a drama film starring Sayani Gupta, Plabit Borthakur and Tushar Pandey in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a group of friends who reunite with each other after seven years at their old rehearsal spot. The place that holds dear to them is about to be converted into a five-star hotel. Watch what happens when they meet on the OTT platform Sony LIV on Friday, February 18.

'83

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is a sports biographical movie bankrolled under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson production. The plot of the film is based on the 1983 World Cup Victory of the Indian cricket team. Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the movie is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar and Netflix since Friday.

Agadu

Released in 2014, Agadu is a Telugu action comedy film starring Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah in the lead role. Starting from tomorrow, viewers can watch this film anytime on the OTT platform Saina Play. The story revolves around the life of an honest police officer who banishes a boy he loves the most after he is accused of murder. The little boy then grows up to become a cop himself and is sent to a remote village ruled by a heinous gangster to curb crimes.

Bangarraju

Featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna, Bangarraju is a Telugu supernatural drama helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The movie chronicles sees how Bangarraju and Satyabhama arrive to settle the life of their grandson. While doing so, they also aim to save the treasure of their holy temple. The movie is all set to stream on ZEE5 from Friday onwards.

Bestseller

Releasing on Amazon Prime, Bestseller is an upcoming thriller web series helmed by Mukul Abhyankar. Starring Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty and Gauahar Khan, Bestseller potrays a strange world where every action has multiple meanings. Everything incites when the lives of two strangers suddenly collide. What happens after creates a domino effect on many lives when hidden motives and ambitions turn destructive.

Enemy

Released last year, Enemy is a Tamil-language action flick directed by Anand Shankar. With Vishal Arya, Mirnalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas essaying lead roles, the movie traces the story of two childhood friends and their escalating competitive nature. To what extend can they go to defeat each other? Find it out on the OTT patform Sony LIV on Friday.

Hridayam

This coming-of-age Malayalam movie stars Pranavu Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a man in his early 30s trying to reflect on his misspent youth that lead him to a rocky road he's facing in adulthood. This Vineet Sreenivasan directorial will soon stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Magpie Murders

Starring Lesley Manville, Tim McMullan and Conleth Hill, Magpie Murders is a beguiling murder mystery all set to stream on Sony LIV from Friday onwards. The plot of Magpie Murders revolves around the main character Susan Ryeland who is an editor by profession. She is given an unfinished manuscript of author Alan Conway's latest novel, but she has little idea that the manuscript is going to cause havock in her life.

Mithya

Featuring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dasani, Mithya is a tale of two womne who are at odds with each other over allegations of plagiarism. The incident sparks a series of hostilities and shocking revelations about a murder for which both are suspects. The show will stream ZEE5 from Friday onwards.

One of Us Is Lying

One of Us Is Lying is an American young adult mystery drama that follows the story of five high schoolers who walk into detention. However, only four of them come back alive making each of them a suspect. The series will soon begin to stream on Netflix.

(Image: Instagram/@Shrutihaasan, @ranveersingh)