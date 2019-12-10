'Hostel Daze' Trailer: The Comedy Series Will Take You Back To Your Hostel Days

Amazon Prime recently released the trailer of TVF's original series Hostel Daze. The series will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime from December 13, 2019. It is directed by the makers of another popular series of TVF titled Kota Factory. Reportedly, the makers have promised in a media interaction that the show will bring back memories for the ones who have lived in hostels, relate to the ones who currently are and set expectations for the ones who are preparing to start their hostel life.

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer opens with a reality check that actual college and hostel life isn't the way shown in films like 3 Idiots, Student Of The Year or Gulaal. The introduction of the lead characters Ankit Pandey, Chirag Bansal and Rupesh Bhati, who are the students of a new batch in an engineering college and hostel, start with light comedy punches. Another lead character Jatin, who is also their senior, comes in the frame. The three new students look scared seeing their seniors ragging the new batch.

After a minute of featuring glimpses of college and hostel, the female lead of the comedy-series is introduced, which will be played by actor Ahsaan Chhana. The trailer states that 'From The Makers of Kota Factory This Semester There's A First Time For Everything'. The one-minute-fifty-one-second video is full of humour and punches. The viewer, who has experienced hostel life might relate to some scenes like the introduction of a new batch, calling each other by using abusive words. The trailer has amped up the anticipation level of the audience to its peak, as seen in the comments section of the posts.

