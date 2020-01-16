How Big Is A Wolf? Find Out With This Amazing AR Feature Provided By Google

Google as a company is persistent in developing better AI and making tech in general better. In May of 2019 Google announced that it would most likely bring augmented reality models. This would allow users to take a look at a 3D image as a search result.

Check out how a life-size wolf would feel standing right next to you

The company has worked on this issue and has finally rolled out this feature. Previously the feature was released in June of 2019, however, it needed improvements due to which it has brought back the feature once again. The new and improved function allows the user to actually compare themselves with an animal and to view it in their surroundings.

It’s AR of the tiger!



If you’ve got an AR-enabled phone, you can now bring select animals right into your space for a safari (or safe snuggle) with Search. pic.twitter.com/kWpudETgeq — Google (@Google) May 31, 2019

This feature is currently available for devices enabled with an ARCore or ARKit. The feature has a couple of animals which allows the users to choose from. Some of them include a tiger, a lion, a giant panda, a Rottweiler, a wolf, and a lot more. To use the feature one would need to type in the name of the animal in the search bar. Once done, the page will show a small box with some statistics and an animated thumbnail of the animal. The page will then ask you to “meet a life-sized” animal up close. After clicking on “View in 3D” the page will open your camera and bring forth the actual size of the animal in animated form.

Upon clicking the AR tab on the top right corner, the page will shift to your surroundings and show the animal around you. This step may take a couple of minutes depending on the network strength. You will then have to move your phone around for a bit to locate the animal.

This feature is innovative and quite useful to study how large these animals can be. This also works well to educate young ones by showing them the animal around them. At I/O google noted that this feature will soon be used for more practical things like shopping where one could see what a product looks like without actually having it in hand. This can also work well if you wanted to check out how muscles looked on a person, it would overlay your search result in AR.

