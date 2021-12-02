How Films' Not-so-happy Endings Brought In A Sense Of Relatability And Reality To Viewers

Several films in both, the Bollywood and Hollywood film industry have got viewers obsessed with the 'and they lived happily ever after' trope. These films have got the audience looking for the Gabriella Montez to their Troy Bolton or for the Bajirao to their Mastani. They often give viewers a view of the world through rose-coloured glasses, and although these films may be entertaining and a joy to watch, they rarely portray the other side of the coin. However, there are few films that tend to be more relatable to the audience as the hero doesn't always get the girl onscreen. These films include The Notebook, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and many others. Although one can say these movies had rather tragic endings, it can also be argued that they portrayed reality, which is not always a bed of roses.

Films that stepped away from the 'lived happily ever' plot and took a more realistic approach to the story

Nicholas Sparks, famous for his romantic films often takes the road less travelled with films including The Notebook, A Walk To Remember and Message In A Bottle. The classics have an ending that no one was expecting and certainly did not have a happy ending. Starring Mandy Moore (Jamie) and Shane West (Landon), A Walk To Remember is all about high-school romance and although Landon initially dismisses the idea of loving Jamie, the two soon fall head over heels for each other. However, things soon take an unexpected turn when Jamie reveals she has leukaemia. However, the love birds tie the knot and spend every moment to the fullest with each other, before Jamie breathes her last. Though this seems like a sad ending, and it is, the film gives the audience a realistic view of an illness like leukaemia. The Notebook similarly also deals with Alzheimer, and how Ally cannot remember her Noah, who she was deeply in love with at one point.

Bollywood cinema on the other hand also had several films that did not end the way the audience expected it to. The Sky is Pink saw Aditi and Niren, played by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar respectively, face the death of two of their children owing to a fatal illness. It sees Aditi going through thick and thin to do everything to fulfil all her daughter's wishes before she passes away. Although it definitely had the audience in tears, it portrayed grief and the difficulties that arise when coping with the loss of a loved one. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu also saw Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan marry each other after a few drinks. Although the two wish to get an annulment, their friendship grows and the audience begins to believe that they will in fact fall in love. However, the love turns out to be one-sided, when Kapoor's character does not feel the same way about their bond as Imran Khan's character. The plot of the film is indeed different from ones seen in Bollywood, as it turns away from the 'boy gets girl' trope. Another film that follows this plot is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film sees one-sided love between Ayan and Alizeh and how the latter wishes to be friends with him instead of taking their relationship to the next level.

Though the films listed above seem extremely sad and disheartening, they do not give the audience an overly optimistic and rosy-eyed view on life. They address the reality of the world we live in and that life does not always give us a 'happily ever after'.

