Howard Stern Called Out For Toxic Behaviour By Staff Members; Read More

Howard Stern has ranked high on the highest-paid celebrities list according to Forbes. However, the radio show host has been called out by his staff members a number of times in the past. According to reports from Meaww, the host has quite a negative impression when it comes to working with his staff members. Recent reports from the same news portal suggested that Howard Stern’s engineer named Scott Salem began a GoFundMe page in order to help himself financially.

Howard Stern called out for toxic behaviour by a staff member

The engineer was in need of finances when his wife was battling the Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the time. The family of Salem had already used their insurance and their finances were running out. Thus, the engineer started the page and fans of the Howard Stern's show helped to raise close to $73,000. The makers of the show, however, advised Salem to keep their names out of it. Salem did this same without hesitation and managed to collect the funds for his sick wife.

Don’t worry what he says or doesn’t say-do you think he may be respecting my wishes? He’s supported me for 32 yrs why would it stop now https://t.co/LI4a7aTlQE — Scott Salem (@scottthebowler) June 20, 2018

Later on, it was reported that Howard Stern wasn’t very happy with the response Salem got from the fans. Thus during the same time, a number of employees began asking Stern why didn’t he contribute if he knew about the issue. The same reports also suggested that Scott Salem was banished to another floor and was eliminated from show scripts. Eventually, Salem lost his job in 2019 which put an end to his 33-year-old career. Salem’s wife Robin passed away and Stern simply sent an email of condolence to the family.

It's with great sadness I inform u that Robin Salem, my wife, partner and best friend for the past 36 yrs has passed away. Through your kindness and support she was able to be as comfortable as possible in her final days. I'm heartbroken ðŸ’”#RIPRobin I Love You — Scott Salem (@scottthebowler) June 17, 2018

How did that all go down Scott? Always been curious about how a great engineer who has worked on a show for years and years could just vanish with no word as to how or why — Mark B (@Moggy503) November 25, 2020

During this time a number of Howard Stern's show employees began speaking out against him. One of the tweets that gained popularity was one from Artie Lange. The individual mentioned that he worked for Howard Stern's show for a long time. In the tweet, he wrote he is unafr8ed to speak out against Howard Stern. He thus called him out and said “Shame on you” in his tweet. He then wrote to Howard to ask himself why all of his ex-loyal servants simply hate him.

