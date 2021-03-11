I&B Min Discusses New Online Media Guidelines With Digital News Publishers Association

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday held an interaction with Digital News Publishers Association as part of a follow up to meeting with OTT platforms with regards to the Centre's new guidelines for digital media. Javadekar said the news publishers welcomed the latest rules and offered few suggestions on the same.

A similar meeting was held between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and representatives of OTT Top Platforms on March 4, during which the recently announced IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) 2021 was discussed. Various OTT representatives including Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, Viacom 18, Alt Balaji and many others participated in this crucial meeting.

Centre's new guidelines for OTT platforms, social media & online news

On February 26, the Centre released ' Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021'. Under the new rules, the government decided to develop a three-tier mechanism for the regulation of OTT platforms, social media content and digital news media.

Publishers of news on digital media would be required to observe Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act thereby providing a level playing field between the offline (Print, TV) and digital media.

A three-level grievance redressal mechanism has been established under the rules with different levels of self-regulation.

Level-I: Self-regulation by the publishers;

Level-II: Self-regulation by the self-regulating bodies of the publishers;

Level-III: Oversight mechanism.

With the new rules in place, social media platforms will be required to disclose the first originator of a mischievous tweet or message. This could be in relation to the sovereignty of India, the security of the state, relations with foreign states, rape, etc.

Moreover, social media platforms and OTT players would be bound to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and then set up a complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country to address the matter.

With this, the I&B Ministry was given the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.