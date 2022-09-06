I&B Ministry Invites Entries For '75 Creative Minds Of Tomorrow' For 53rd IFFI In Goa

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Monday opened applications for the '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' competition. The segment is an annual platform at the International Film Festival of India in Goa for identifying, encouraging, and nurturing young creative talents from various aspects of filmmaking.

IFFI 53

The project was started in 2021 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations. It is currently in its second year. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said in the coming years the number of youths participating in Creative Minds will increase by one to keep the spirit of the endeavour alive. For the competition, the 75 creative minds will be selected on the basis of their submission by a jury under the aegis of the National Film Development Corporation ahead of the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India.

Identifying young budding filmmakers, this program provides them a platform to interact and learn from National as well as International filmmakers during the period of IFFI, Goa. The program was conceptualized by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur in 2021. According to Ministry, young talents will be able to connect with the masters of industry from the media and entertainment sector.

Participants will be producing a short film based on the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The selected ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ will also be attending workshops and sessions curated by the masters of cinema during the festival event in Goa. Ministry informed that each team will take part in a group competition to make a short film in 53 hours based on the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Later, the films will have a theatrical screening on 24th November at IFFI followed by an award ceremony to celebrate the winning Film. All participants shall be recognised for participating in the competition challenge, the Ministry said.

By discovering, fostering, and up-skilling young talent and preparing them for the industry, the project also advances India's goal of becoming a global centre for content and post-production. Young filmmakers are being nurtured and an ecosystem is being built as a result of the initiative, enabling early networking and collaboration. For the participants to take advantage of this chance for lucrative work in the media and entertainment industry, the Ministry has planned to introduce beneficial interventions.