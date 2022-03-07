Last Updated:

Idina Menzel Supports Young Ukrainian Singing 'Let It Go' In Bunker Amid Russian Invasion

Idina Menzel, took to social media to share a clip of a young child singing in a bunked in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel, who is known for voicing the popular character Elsa from the critically acclaimed animated film, Frozen took to her social media handle to share a short clip featuring a young child in a bunker in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country. The video saw the youngster singing the popular song Let It Go as she stood inside a bunker. It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war has now entered the 12th consecutive day and several celebrities and eminent personalities from the entertainment fraternity have sent their love and prayers to all those impacted by the crisis.

Idina Menzel supports Ukrainian girl singing her song Let It Go

Known for her role in Beaches, Idina Menzel took to her Twitter handle on Monday and reshared a post that included a short clip of a young girl singing the Ukrainian version of the hit song Let It Go from a bunker as Russia's military aggression upon neighbouring Ukraine continued. The clip also gave fans and followers a glimpse inside the bunker, in which several people can be seen lying on mattresses, chairs and benches with their loved ones and essential commodities. The people inside the bunker began to clap and cheer for the youngster after she finished singing the melodious song. Idina Menzel extended her support to the girl as she wrote, "We see you. We really, really see you." Several fans of the star took to the comment section and thanked her for sharing the clip. They called the youngster's music 'healing to the soul' as they expressed their desire to meet one day and sing together.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to note that the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 12th day on March 7, 2022, and in the most recent development regarding the ongoing crisis, Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported that a total of more than 1.7 million people have fled the war-struck Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, since it began on February 24, 2022. The UN had earlier stated that more than half a million people fled Ukraine as the invasion triggered the 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis of Europe since World War II.

