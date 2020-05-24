‘If Flights Can Resume Why Can’t Cinemas?': Tanujj Garg Gets Trolled For Posing Question

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Central government recently announced the resumption of domestic flights. Film producer Tanujj Garg took to his Twitter handle to pose a question — "If flights can resume why can’t cinemas?". This didn't go down well with the netizens and the producer was trolled on Twitter.

One user wrote, "Because travelling is essential not cinema." Another said, "Sir flights are a necessity whereas cinema is a luxury that can be avoided in this critical times :-)" A user said, "God! Flights are essentials....and extremely critical considering the covid19 situation and families staying away .... Cinema is a luxury....which we cannot afford to have at this stage.... Who made u partner at Ellipsis????Disappointed in u.." Another user tweeted, Feels like lockdown has locked down the brains as well. Comparison between flights and cinemas ... #idioticthoughts" [sic]

If flights can resume why can't cinemas?



The exposure to each other is virtually the same in both cases. #SaturdayThoughts — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) May 23, 2020

Netizens React

First is almost necessity & the latter is absolute luxury. — Rishi Vora (@TheRishiVora) May 23, 2020

cinemas has alternative to release online in this crisis but flight did not have alternative for stranded people spcly for long distance — SB (@bafna_sonam) May 23, 2020

One is about transportation and the other is about entertainment. — Vivek Singh (@singhvivek83) May 23, 2020

Civil Aviation ministry to decide on domestic flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has held a meeting of airlines & airport operators today on domestic flight resumption from 25 May to discuss SOPs for States/UTs . The Centre will soon take a call on the final resumption of operation as Maharashtra, Bengal and Tamil Nadu oppose the move. Guidelines for any kind of domestic travel (air/rail/inter-state bus), have already been issued by the Centre, allowing the states to develop their own protocol for quarantine and isolation.

Multiplex Association of India submits safety plan for reopening theatres to I&B Ministry

Mumbai flights commence

In a major development, Maharashtra government on Sunday, has allowed the commencement of domestic flight operations from May 25 in its financial capital- Mumbai. State minister Nawab Malik has stated that the MVA government will allow 25 take-offs and 25 landings will be allowed daily in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Chief Secretary will soon release SOP to be followed by domestic flight passengers.

