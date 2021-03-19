If You Love Kim So-Hyun's 'Love Alarm', Here Are 10 K-dramas Featuring Her To Binge

Kim So-Hyun's Love Alarm brought the actor an unprecedented amount of love and recognition from K-drama watchers all across the globe. The actor, who made her debut with Drama City at the tender age of 7, stars as an orphan who works two jobs to make ends meet and pay off a humongous family debt. If you are a fan of Kim So-Hyun's movies, the list of TV shows and movies like Love Alarm, which follows this paragraph, may be of interest to you. Read on to see a full list of feature presentations like Love Alarm.

1) Who Are You: School 2015

Kim Kim So-hyun stars as Go Eun Byeol and Lee Eun Bi, who are a pair of are identical twins and an important part of the show. The series, which is on Netflix, traces the lives of the twins and how a bully threatens to uncover the deep, dark secret that one of them is hiding. The show, which has a dramatic undertone like Love Alarm, has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb.

2) Hey Ghost, Let's Fight

Kim So-Hyun stars as a supernatural entity in this romantic comedy series that was produced back in 2016. The series tells the story of a partnership, and potentially a brewing love angle, between an exorcist and a spirit, who eventually becomes the exorcist's roommate and colleague. The series, which intends to inspire and entertain like Love Alarm, is available on Netflix and has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.

3) The Tale of Nokdu

Kim So-Hyun plays an important supporting character that goes by the name of Dong Dong-joo in this story about a fugitive on a run for his life. The series sees Jeon Nok-du (Played by Jang Dong-yoon) taking on the disguise as a woman in order to stay in a women-only village and find a partner-in-crime in So-Hyun's Dong. The series, which is available for streaming on Netflix, has a rating of 8.4 on MyDramaList.

4) Radio Romance

Kim So-Hyun stars as Song Geu-rim in this story which is based on her character, which is that of a relatively unskilled writer, and the casting coups that she pulls in order to save her television show from cancellation. The series, which is available for streaming on Netflix, much like Love Alarm, has similar comedic and dramatic undertones. The first and only season of the show has a rating of 6.5 on IMDb.

5) The Emperor: Owner of the Mask

The fifth addition to the list of shows and movies like Love Alarm sees Kim So-Hyun play the character of Han-Ga eun, a strong ally and love interest to the series' main protagonist, who must fight a corrupt and powerful organization in order to fight his kingdom. The show has a budding love story and various plots that create the "will they" or "won't they" tension amongst central characters, just like Love Alarm. The show has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Viu and MXPlayer, amongst the platforms of other digital service providers.

6) River Where the Moon Rises

The limited series sees Kim So-Hyun take the center stage as a warrior princess who is determined to become the empress of Goguryeo. The show, much like Love Alarm, sees the prolific actor serve as a source of inspiration and be the human embodiment of fortitude. The show is available for streaming on Viu and has a rating of 8.0 on MyDramaList.

7) Missing You

Missing You is a show about the bubbling love story between an emperor and a female communicator of spirits and stars Kim So-Hyun as the latter. What makes Missing You similar to Love Alarm is the dramatic and romantic themes that both the shows explore. The series, which has an IMDb rating of 7.7, is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) Nightmare Teacher

Kim So-Hyun stars as Kang Ye-Rim in this supernatural horror series about a mystery of the nightmares of the students of a school coming true shortly after the arrival of a new teacher. Similarities that bind Love Alarm and Nightmare Teacher is the character strength that So-Hyun shows during the series and the element of suspense. The show has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Netflix as well as Viki Rakuten.

9) Unforgettable

Unforgettable is a 2016 film that stars Kim So-hyun as its leading lady, Soo-Ok. Apart from its main lead, what ties Love Alarm to this film is the chemistry between the lead pair and the dramatic undertones. The film, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, isn't available for streaming as yet.

10) The Suspicious Housekeeper

The Suspicious Housekeeper stars So-Hyun as Eun Han-kyul, one of the residents of the house which is at the centre of the series that has secrets of her own. The similarities between this show and Love Alarm are the treatment that some of the characters get and the suspense element. The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Viki Rakuten and has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb.