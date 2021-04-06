If You Loved 'Penthouse 2' Finale, Here Are Other Korean Revenge Dramas You Must Watch

The Penthouse is one of the most acclaimed Korean web series of recent times. It is directed by Joo Dong-min and stars Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Yoon Jong-hoon, and Park Eun-seok. The second season of this show ended on April 2, 2021, and kept the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. Its plot revolves around a well to do woman who turns evil to protect herself and her children. She seeks revenge from those who betrayed her. If you liked The Penthouse 2 finale, here are other revenge Korean dramas to watch.

Watch these revenge Korean dramas if you liked The Penthouse 2 finale

1. Doctor Prisoner

This drama series revolves around a doctor who is accused of malpractice and his medical license is also revoked. He applies to work at the prison and plans to seek revenge from the hospital that fired him. It has an IMDB rating of 7.7 and is available on Netflix.

2. The Innocent Man

This 2012 Korean series tells the story of an aspiring medical student who falls in love with his older neighbour who is a news reporter. But he is betrayed by her after she leaves him for a wealthy businessman. This series has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available on Netflix.

3. Monster

This 2016 revenge drama series tells the story of a man who loses his wealth to his greedy uncle. He gets an opportunity to get it all back after he changes his identity. It has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

4. I Can Hear Your Voice

This 2013 series tells the story of a man who can read other people’s minds by looking into their eyes. He learns this skill after he witnesses his father’s murder. He is helped by a brilliant lawyer to avenge his father’s death. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available on Netflix.

5. Iris

This show tells the story of a man who is recruited by a secret agency. He learns of his dark past there and further finds himself embroiled in an international conspiracy. It has an IMDB rating of 7.9. and is available on Netflix.

6. Golden Cross

This 2014 show revolves around a secret society called the Golden Cross. An innocent man finds himself in the middle of their dealings when his sister gets murdered and his father is framed for it. He goes out to seek revenge against the Golden Cross members. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from The Penthouse trailer