IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Rajinikanth As Both Win Big At The Milestone Event

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off in Goa today. The film fest will be an eight-day-long affair and will conclude on November 28. The first IFFI was held way back in 1952, under then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s patronage. The film festival’s opening ceremony, being held at Shyama Prasad Stadium, will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Over 7000 delegates are expected to attend the festival. French actress Isabelle Huppert will be conferred the Lifetime Achievement award during the opening ceremony of IFFI 2019, whereas Rajinikanth will be awarded the ‘Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI’ for his contribution to arts and cinema.

Amitabh is all praise for Rajinikanth

When Amitabh Bachchan was given the Life-Time Award at the event he at first thanked the Government of Goa and said that he was extremely happy to be here at this given point of time. He heaped praise on Superstar Rajinikanth and said, ". He is like family to me. The two of us are very good friends, and sometimes I give him advice, and vice-versa, however, this is not true that we listen to each other's advice but we are there for each other. He then went on to add, "It is incredible that we have him here amongst all of us. Such a humble human being came from such humble beginnings."

On his arrival, Amitabh said, “I am honoured to be here. I thank the Government of India, Government of Goa for inviting me here. Films have always been an integral part of social life. A festival of this magnitude in Goa also serves the people of Goa; to know and be exposed to what is happening in the international world and also gives us an opportunity to meet and mix with people. It is great honour and I am happy to be here.”In a message for his fans, he said, “Thank you so much for all your love and affection for all these years. It has been almost 50 years since I began, my first film was in Goa. Coming back to Goa is always very nostalgic.”

