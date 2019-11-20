IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth Honoured With Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award In Presence Of Bigwigs

Rajinikanth was honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India Awards held in Goa on Wednesday. The megastar was felicitated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Amitabh Bachchan too was present during the unveiling. He was presented with a shawl, a ceritificate and a trophy.

READ: Rajinikanth Thanks Centre For IFFI's Jubilee Honour

READ: "Why Not?": MNM VP Signals Intent As Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth Alliance Talk Gathers Steam

Addressing the audiences, Rajinikanth said, "The Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Honourable Minister Prakash, my inspiration Amitabh Bachchan ji, all diginitaries, ladies and gentlemen, I’m extremely happy to receive this prestigious International Film Festival of India Golden Icon award. My heartfelt thanks to Indian Government for honouring me with this prestigious award. I dedicate this award to all my producers, directors and all the technicians who worked in my films. Above all, my fans." He also said a few lines in Tamil. His wife Latha Rajinikanth was seen clapping along with the audience.

Honour for Rajinikanth

It was on November 2 that Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Rajinikanth will be honoured with Icon of Golden Jubilee. He had then written, "In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades. I am happy to announce that the award for the icon of the golden jubilee of #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S Rajnikant.IFFIGoa50."

"Many thanks to all my well-wishers, friends, colleagues from the film industry, political leaders and my dearest fans ...for the warm wishes & greetings for the honour conferred upon me by the government of India," Rajinikanth had then said on the microblogging site. "I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India," the 68-year-old actor said on his twitter handle.

READ: SENSATIONAL: Rajinikanth Responds To Kamal Haasan's Alliance Talk; Says "for TN's Welfare"

READ: Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth Alliance? MNM Chief Drops Blockbuster Hint 'for State's Welfare'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.