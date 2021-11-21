IFFI Day 2: 'King Of The World', 'Aparajito', 'Dhamaka', List Of Films To Be Showcased

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) had a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, with numerous awards and performances standing out. The other important part of the festival is the screening of films. On day 2 of the 9-day festival, numerous films are lined-up.

Satyajit Ray's Aparajito and films from across the world, like the King of All World, Rafela, Charlotte, Worst Person in the Right are being screened on Sunday. From movies that released some time ago like Andhadhun, to the latest release Dhamaka, there was a lot in store for the attendees of the event. Here's all that is screening at IFFI on Day 2:

The King of the World- Spanish-2021

Dia De los Muertos- Russian-2021

Charlotte- Spanish & Guarani- 2021

Rafaela- Spanish- 2021

The Restless- French- 2021

Atlantide- Italian- 2021

Worst Person in the World-Norwegian- 2021

Parallel Mothers- Spanish- 2021

The Outsider- Hungarian- 1981

Dhamaka- Hindi- 2021

Fighter- Korean- 2020

Zahori- Switzerland, Argentina, Chile, France-2021

Absence- English, Czech, Farsi-2021

Luzz- Maltese-2021

Damnation- Hungarian- 1988

Clara Sola- Spanish-2021

A Writer's Odyssey- Mandarin-2021

On Wheels- Portuguese- 2017

Doctor Liza-Russian-2020

Aparajito- Bengali- 1956

Andhadhun- Hindi 2019

Thaneer Thaneer-Tamil-1981

Indian Panorama Section

Ved... The Visionary- English

Semkhor- Dimasa

Veerangana- Assamese

Eight Down Toofaan Mail- Hindi

The Spell of Purple- Gujarati

Boomba Ride- Mishing

The films are being screened in different categories like BRICS section, Indian Panorama section, among others. An inauguration ceremony of the various categories will also be held.

Other events planned for IFFI Day 2

Apart from the films, there will be masterclasses held by National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and veteran lyricist-screenwriter and Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi.

The team of The Family Man 2 led by the series' creators Raj & DK, who will be present at the event, and actors Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will join virtually, will also be held.

IFFI Day 1 highlights

Veteran actor Hema Malini, legendary director Martin Scorsese and the performances by Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor. Mouni Roy and others were some of the highlights of the day.