IFFI Day 2: 'King Of The World', 'Aparajito', 'Dhamaka', List Of Films To Be Showcased

Image: Instagram/@iffigoa
The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) had a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, with numerous awards and performances standing out. The other important part of the festival is the screening of films. On day 2 of the 9-day festival, numerous films are lined-up.
Satyajit Ray's Aparajito and films from across the world, like the King of All World, Rafela, Charlotte, Worst Person in the Right are being screened on Sunday. From movies that released some time ago like Andhadhun, to the latest release Dhamaka, there was a lot in store for the attendees of the event. Here's all that is screening at IFFI on Day 2:
The King of the World- Spanish-2021
Dia De los Muertos- Russian-2021
Charlotte- Spanish & Guarani- 2021
Rafaela- Spanish- 2021
The Restless- French- 2021
Atlantide- Italian- 2021
Worst Person in the World-Norwegian- 2021
Parallel Mothers- Spanish- 2021
The Outsider- Hungarian- 1981
Dhamaka- Hindi- 2021
Fighter- Korean- 2020
Zahori- Switzerland, Argentina, Chile, France-2021
Absence- English, Czech, Farsi-2021
Luzz- Maltese-2021
Damnation- Hungarian- 1988
Clara Sola- Spanish-2021
A Writer's Odyssey- Mandarin-2021
On Wheels- Portuguese- 2017
Doctor Liza-Russian-2020
Aparajito- Bengali- 1956
Andhadhun- Hindi 2019
Thaneer Thaneer-Tamil-1981
Indian Panorama Section
Ved... The Visionary- English
Semkhor- Dimasa
Veerangana- Assamese
Eight Down Toofaan Mail- Hindi
The Spell of Purple- Gujarati
Boomba Ride- Mishing
The films are being screened in different categories like BRICS section, Indian Panorama section, among others. An inauguration ceremony of the various categories will also be held.
Apart from the films, there will be masterclasses held by National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and veteran lyricist-screenwriter and Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi.
The team of The Family Man 2 led by the series' creators Raj & DK, who will be present at the event, and actors Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will join virtually, will also be held.
Veteran actor Hema Malini, legendary director Martin Scorsese and the performances by Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor. Mouni Roy and others were some of the highlights of the day.
